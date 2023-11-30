A car that Mercedes did not dare to make (yet): a three-door version of the G-Class 4×4².

Mercedes is transforming into the best boy in class. That is good for your image these days, but it ensures that the days of 6.2 liter V8 powered C-Classes and vans, as well as S-Classes with V12, are a thing of the past in favor of four-cylinder C63s and banana-shaped electric S -Classes. A shame, but a well-known recent trend.

Stubborn

There is one car that has remained the same for years and, despite its ‘wrong’ image, remains a favorite. The G-Class, of course. This sea container with ditto aerodynamics, even available as a 585 hp strong AMG G63 with V8, is actually everything a car should not be if it were up to the green ones. Mercedes plays it on character and with its classic styling, construction process in Graz at Magna-Steyr and the fact that every G-Class still has to pass the Schökl test track, the thing is packed with character. An electric G (EQG) is on its way, but the G-Class may have to wait a while longer.

Mercedes-AMG G63, by @basfransencarphotography on Autoblog Spots.

4×4²

And then there is the car that immediately causes every GreenPeace supporter a trauma. The Mercedes-AMG G63 4×4². The previous 4×4² was an even higher G-Class after the 6×6 with the now well-known portal axles. With the new generation, Mercedes itself seemed to realize that you no longer have to do this in 2023, because there will be no 6×6 (only by Brabus) and the 4×4² was announced privately on a special hidden part of the Mercedes -website.

A Mercedes-AMG G63 4×4² in the wild, spotted by @spotcrewda on Autoblog Spots.

Three-door

So they are all there. Except for one combination that has banned Mercedes for some time. The original Mercedes Geländewagen was available as a five-door, but also as a simple three-door. That body style was discontinued after the five-door became much more popular. The last three-door G’s are the convertible versions, which were built for a fairly long time. A three-door ‘coupé’ G-Class has been a thing of the past for some time now. So you can completely forget about a G-Class 4×4² as a three-door.

Three-door 4×4²

Not if it is up to the Finnish Roni Collin. This car enthusiast and builder has already done many crazy things, such as elevated Cayennes as true off-roaders and a Porsche 911 GT2 RS without wings as a kind of Touring Package. He now adds this Mercedes G-Class 4×4² three-door.

There are no more details about the Mercedes G-Class 4×4² three-door yet, because Collin will soon reveal everything about the car on his YouTube channel. Until then, we can mainly report what we see. And that is actually exactly what we described: the well-known recipe for the 4×4², but as a three-door. As it appears, it was once a regular three-door G-Class that has been raised and had the latest lighting and grille added. The carbon fiber wheel arches look like a real 4×4², as do the 4×4² wheels. It also looks like portal axles were really used. In short: it doesn’t happen overnight.

More detail

So we hope to be able to fall back on this special creation with more details soon, for now we already have some photos. It is certainly special! Inspiration for Mercedes, we dare not say that.

This article Why not: Mercedes G-Class 4×4² as a three-door first appeared on Ruetir.