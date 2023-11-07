One of the most important revelations in Kimetsu no Yaiba has to do with the fact that Nezuko is immune to the sun, and here we will explain why.

Now that it is known that Nezuko is immune to the sun, many questions arose and here we will try to explain the reason for this event.

The end of the third season of the Kimetsu no Yaiba anime left a shocking revelation, right after Tanjiro cut off the Hantengu’s head, one of the Upper Moons of Muzan. And, after a sad farewell, Nezuko sacrificed herself so that her brother could save the lives of the village blacksmiths, while she was consumed by the sun.

However, in the midst of tears, It was revealed that Nezuko Kamado is still alive and that she has managed to fulfill Muzan’s dream: “conquer” the sun. This feat has made all the fans of the work happy, as it means that the girl has not died, but it also raises doubts about why the young woman is not affected by the sun’s rays while the rest of the demons, including Kibutsuji himself, are not affected. , Yeah.

We have prepared this post to try to answer this big questionalthough it won’t be easy at all.

All the theories that explain why Nezuko is not affected by sunlight

Officially, it is not known why Nezuko Kamado, whose name has an important meaning, is immune to sunlight. This is a great mystery of the series that has taken everyone by surprise, because the Kamado girl has managed to fulfill Kibutsuji Muzan’s dream. Although this also translates into problems for her, since he has made it clear that he will go after her.

Despite There is no official explanation from Koyoharu Gotouge Regarding this situation, some fans have created their own theories to provide an answer. And these ideas make a lot of sense.

Nezuko Kamado has a special blood type

Since the beginning of the series, It has been made clear that Nezuko has a very special blood type. And Tamayo herself, a demon woman who has renounced control of Muzan, asks Tanjiro for her consent to investigate the blood of her younger sister to discover the mysteries she hides.

In his research, Tamayo discovers that Nezuko’s blood is capable of continuously mutating, so he quickly adapted to the change that the girl suffered. Furthermore, the demon woman has stated that she finds it strange that, after all this time, Tanjiro’s sister still has not been able to speak and articulate words.

It is speculated that the characteristics of Nezuko’s blood, as well as the properties of the one injected by Muzan and his brother’s feelings have caused the necessary changes for his blood to adapt to provide him with protection from the sun.

The Dance of the Fire God could explain this event

Many fans thought that Tanjiro and Nezuko are descendants of Yoriichi, the creator of the Breath of the Sun. However, this is not the case, although They do have a bond that goes back many times.when Sumiyoshi, an ancestor of young Kamado, developed the Dance of the Fire God so that Yoriichi’s technique would never be forgotten.

While it is true that Tanjiro He was the one who inherited and began to use this dance as his new breath, it is known that Nezuko also used to watch her father perform these dance moves. Therefore, it might make sense that, in some way, this dance helped the young Kamado adapt her body to the sun, even after becoming a demon.

And a curious fact is that Nezuko’s Demon Blood Art allows her to create intense fire which affects only demons, so this would be related to the Dance of the Fire God.

Nezuko did not consume human blood

Unlike all the demons in this work, Nezuko managed to resist the impulses of her new nature and never consumed human blood or flesh. AND This could be related to your immunity to the sun.since Muzan himself explained that he became a demon after being a victim of his desire to devour other people.

In this sense, Nezuko was able to override her instincts. This great ability to suppress her hunger for human blood could have allowed her to retain some characteristics of her original biology, such that, at a certain point, they were enough to make her evolve and resist sunlight.

The hypnosis of Urokodaki Sakonji

Another theory as to why Nezuko is unaffected by sunlight has to do with Urokodaki. And when Tanjiro and his sister meet the ancient Pillar of Water, He chooses to help the girl not to lose control when she is in the presence of other humans.. In turn, this could have allowed her to suppress his demonic instincts.

Urokodaki explained to Tanjiro that He hypnotized his sister to make her believe that all humans are his family., so you should protect them and never attack them. In this way, she could have created a kind of barrier or seal to the instincts of Nezuko’s new nature.

And if we add to all this the fact that Tanjiro, since he found his sister turned into a demonhas never left her alone and has always tried to protect her, showing that his feelings as an older brother are still present, even after having lost his humanity.

Nezuko He always witnessed the promises and actions of his older brother to help him regain his humanity. So it is possible that these feelings have created a real impact on the girl’s mind and, in turn, have caused her body to resist biological changes, giving her immunity to the sun.

