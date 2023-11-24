Long before he entered the rental car market, John Hertz had a car dealership. To earn some extra money, he used his company stock as cheap taxis. In 1915 this business grew into a full-fledged taxi company and John wanted a uniform color for his fleet. In a study he saw that yellow with a little red would be the most striking color. And so he unknowingly determined the modern streetscape of the largest city in the US, together with Ford.

Hertz started his taxi company in Chicago, but soon expanded the business to other cities. Around the same period, a certain Rockwell would start a taxi company in New York and, on the advice of his wife, also use the color yellow. In the 1960s, New York made it a legal requirement for taxis to be yellow to combat illegal taxis. In 2002, the last generation of the Ford Crown Victoria was released, and the iconic image of New York that you know from films and television series was born.

Who doesn’t know someone who had a black and white poster of New York hanging on their wall, with the big Ford taxis still in color? When you think of the Big Apple, you think of the Crown Vic. But everything comes to an end. The Ford Crown Victoria has been out of production for more than ten years and nowadays you mainly see a lot of Toyotas driving as taxis in NYC. Perhaps less fun for the street scene, but for the taxi companies it is a logical choice to no longer drive a thirsty V8.

At the rear left there is another Crown Vic hiding between the Toyotas | Photo: © Ella de Kross

The last two Crown Victorias in New York

And even if taxi drivers still wanted to drive a Crown Victoria, that is actually not possible: it is officially no longer allowed. According to The New York Times, taxis in the city are not allowed to be older than seven years. Yet apparently there are still two old Ford Crown Victorias driving around New York (not pictured above), but the curtain will probably fall very soon for those cars as well. The old sedans were supposed to be retired long ago, but the pandemic gave drivers a reprieve from replacing their cars.

The two taxis have 790,000 and 885,000 kilometers on the clock. In both cases, the drivers are also the owners of the car. They have been called several times for official taxi inspections, but have not shown up. That’s why they have now been summoned to appear before the New York Taxi Commission. Here they will probably be told again that they must replace their taxis immediately.

A Toyota Prius Wagon on your Ikea poster?

‘This drove a little less well’ | Photo: © Frederick Marschall

One of the two drivers tells The New York Times that he is going to ask if he can continue driving for a few more months. Then he turns 65 and retires. The other driver says he would like a Toyota Sienna as a taxi, but he doesn’t have the money for it. The outcome will probably be that the two old taxis are no longer allowed to work. And with that, New York closes a chapter after twenty years. Quite a shame, because a Toyota Prius looks less cool on an Ikea poster.