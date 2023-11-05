On 13 February 1997, a freak wave more than 8 meters high caused a large cargo ship that was about 35 kilometers from Land’s End, the westernmost tip of Cornwall, the peninsula in the south-west of England. The ship was called Tokio Express, it was headed to New York and due to the wave it lost 62 of the containers it had on board, including one that contained 4,756,940 Lego pieces of various shapes.

This event was nicknamed “the Great Lego Spill” and due to the dispersion of such a quantity of plastic pieces into the sea it is also considered the worst toy-related environmental disaster. Since then, even though more than 25 years have passed, Lego pieces that have ended up in the sea continue to appear on Cornish beaches from time to time, particularly after storms.

Ironically, many of these pieces are marine-themed, such as octopuses, rafts and fins, and there are those who spend a good part of their time looking for them to collect, catalog or collect them, or simply to clean the beaches of dirt.

The most active of these people is probably Tracey Williams, an environmentalist who lives in Cornwall and has been going back and forth to the area’s beaches for years to find Lego pieces and document them. She started out as a bit of a hobby, she said recently, but it has now become a full-time job for her.

We know exactly how many Lego pieces were lost at sea because in 1997 oceanographer Curtis Ebbesmeyer asked the company what exactly the container contained, Williams said. Among others, there were 520,541 green bricks, 28,700 yellow inflatable rafts, 52 thousand red propellers, 33,427 black dragons, 4,200 black octopuses, 514 green dragons and more than 15 thousand sharks, but also accessories of other shapes, such as flowers and swords. So far no shark has ever been found.

In addition to taking into account what she has managed to collect, Williams shares the photos and comments of those like her who look for them on the “Lego Lost at Sea” page, which has around 150 thousand followers between Facebook, Instagram and Twitter . Williams also recently published a book on the topic.

Of the nearly 5 million bricks on board, just over 3.1 million were light enough to float to English beaches within a short time, the BBC said in 2014. The ones we find today are both those that remained afloat, both those that first sank and then returned to the surface thanks to the currents, Williams told Live Science.

In addition to her, there are also tourists, volunteers and activists who fight against the use of plastic who look for and collect the Legos returned from the sea after over 25 years. One of these is Rob Arnold, who lives in the Whitsand Bay area and says he has collected 25 million pieces of plastic and microplastics from Cornish beaches over the years, together with a group of people. Among these there are more than a thousand Lego pieces, including 240 pairs of diving fins.

A few years ago an activist from the environmental association Cornish Plastic Pollution Coalition, Delia Webb, explained to the news site Cornwall Live that a bit of everything tends to end up on the beaches in the area due to the shape of the peninsula and the sea currents. The plastic that for one reason or another ends up in the sea, like the pieces of Lego from 1997, reaches the shore in almost perfect conditions, given that it is extremely resistant, but before it gets there it is a great danger because marine animals are at risk to ingest it. It’s one of the reasons why her association tries to keep beaches clean and why, according to Webb, it’s “a type of pollution that needs to be dealt with, just like waste left around.”

