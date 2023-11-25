This is the possible reason why Krillin doesn’t have a nose in Dragon Ball.

This is the possible explanation for why Krillin doesn’t have a nose in the Dragon Ball story.

The history of Dragon Ball contains hundreds of characters that turn out to be extremely interesting and captivating, and who, with their personalities, abilities and quite particular physical appearances, have been able to become favorites of the fans of this acclaimed franchise created by Akira Toriyama almost four decades ago, in 1985.

Among the most prominent characters we find individuals such as Son Goku, Vegeta, Gohan, Piccolo, and, a rather particular one, Krillinwho has been able to gain many fans throughout the world, not only thanks to his abilities, but also thanks to his very particular physical appearance.

And Krillin, in addition to having a fairly short stature compared to the rest of the characters, is also the only character in the entire series who does not have a nose, which has been a great mystery and enigma for fans for many years. That is why, below, we will present the possible reason why Krillin doesn’t have a nose in the Dragon Ball story.

Why doesn’t Krillin have a nose in the Dragon Ball story?

One of the most outstanding characters that we can find in the history of Dragon Ball is none other than Krillinwho turns out to be one of the main supporting characters in the various series and stories, and who, despite not being exactly the strongest character, is still considered one of the best characters by fans.

A quite characteristic aspect of this character, in addition to the fact that he is one of the shortest characters that we can find in this story, is that Krillin is the only Dragon Ball character who doesn’t have a nose. (in addition to his daughter, Marron, who later inherited this quality thanks to him).

For fans, The reason why Krillin doesn’t have a nose has been a total enigma for quite some time, and there are even many followers of Toriyama’s work who to this day do not know the explanation behind Krillin’s lack of a nose.

And, although the mangaka and creator of the Dragon Ball franchise has not given a specific explanation as to why Krillin does not have a nose, it is most likely that, taking into account that his story was initially inclined towards comedy, Maybe it just seemed like a curious design. and he felt that it fit his caricature of a warrior monk.

However, as his story grew and became better known, it took on a more serious tone, and with Krillin being the only character without a nose, fans began to ask questions, and even though Toriyama has not specifically explained what his reasons were for making Krillin noseless.in an interview in 1987, the mangaka stated the following regarding the subject:

“Good is that Krillin has a physical characteristic that allows him to breathe through his skin.”

With this, the mangaka has given fans an explanation about how Krillin breathes, although His reasons for making Krillin noseless remain a mystery. to this day, and will continue to be until and if the mangaka decides to explain it at some point in the future.

