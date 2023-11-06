These are the reasons why Jiraiya wears a different band, and this is what the kanji on it means.

Why is Jiraiya’s gang different and what does it mean?

Every Naruto fan knows well that, in this work, each of the characters that are part of the story wear them on their forehead or on some other part of their body. a gang, known as ninja gangwhich reflects some representative symbol of the village to which they belong.

Although this is technically a general rule in the world of Naruto, there is one particular character in the story who does not comply with this, since it has a unique bandwhich has nothing to do with their village of origin: Jiraiya.

That is why, if you are a fan of Naruto, you have probably ever wondered What is the reason why the Sannin wears a different band, and what is the meaning of the kanji that is in it. If so, we will answer these questions below.

What does the Kanji on Jiraiya’s sash mean? Why does Jiraiya wear a different sash?

What does the Kanji on Jiraiya’s band mean?

It is well known that, in the story of Naruto, the only character we can see wears a completely unique band which is not directly related to any of the various villages that exist, is nothing more and nothing less than Jiraiya, the legendary Sannin and teacher of Minato and Naruto.

In order to understand why Jiraiya wears a sash with a kanji instead of one with the symbol of Konoha or one of the other villages, First we must know what the meaning of the kanji is which is reflected in the band.

In both the manga and the anime series of Naruto, we can see Jiraiya wearing a ninja band with the kanji “油” (abura), which means “oil”and refers to the toad oil found on Mount Myoboku, where he trained with the toads.

It is therefore that, the kanji of Jiraiya’s gang is a reference to Mount Myoboku and the training he had therealong with the toads that helped him become the great shinobi he was.

Why does Jiraiya have a different band?

Now, knowing what the kanji that Jiraiya wears on his band means, we can proceed to explain what it is. the reason the Perverted Sage wears it instead of a Leaf Village gang.

The main reason why Jiraiya wears a unique band is, as already mentioned, in honor of the training he had on Mount Myoboku with the toadswhich, in conjunction with his training in Konoha, made him one of the best and most powerful characters in Naruto.

Furthermore, another of the possible reasons why Jiraiya leads a different gang is the fact that, for a long time, he worked as a spy, being on the trail of Orochimaru, which is why It was not convenient for him to take the Konoha gangWell, if I carried it could not go unnoticed.

Ultimately, another possible reason for Jiraiya to use the band with a different kanji is because he was constantly traveling from country to country, which is why the character might not have wanted to identify with just one place.

