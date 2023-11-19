Antonio Machado had four principles and, among them, two stood out. “It is not enough to move to renew” and “it is not enough to renew to improve.” Of course, they could be two sentences issued by all those who distrust the reboot of James Gunn’s DC Universe…even though we haven’t seen anything.

In the subtitle I said that “he didn’t start running”, but the truth is that he did start walking. But the first steps of reboot del DC Extended Universe in the cinema they have not been exactly solid. There is no firm ground on this matter. Rather, James Gunn is among the mud and quicksand.

It would be unfair to say that the DC movies They have not lived through a golden era like that of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. And I say “it would be unfair” because Superman: The Movie (1978), Tim Burton’s Batman (1989) and Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight trilogy did not exactly go unnoticed.

But, while this is true, it is no less true that the construction of the DC Cinematic Universe since the release of Man of Steel (2013) was anything but accurate. Warner Bros. took audiences and creatives from one place to another, with seemingly no purpose in mind.

The one who had a purpose was Zack Snyderbut the studio shook up its plan by deleting footage and hatching a Machiavellian plan to resemble Marvel Studios, taking advantage of the drama and family tragedy of the filmmaker to remove him from what, until today, is the great project of his life.

After the tidal wave of Zack Snyder’s Justice League (2021), the resulting landscape was not exactly what was expected. At Warner Bros. they believed that by giving them the long-awaited Snyder Cut, the director’s fans would calm down. Nothing is further from reality: They gained more strength and virulence than ever.

In that context, and with DC Comics movies failing at the box office In a progressive and chained manner, James Gunn appeared as the studio’s great bulwark to resurrect a dead universe. But the established director of Guardians of the Galaxy did not want to carry the backpack of a corpse.

For that reason, he decided to restart everything. Well… Not everything, exactly, as we will see below. But his first decisions caused two things: the immediate (and expected) reaction of Zack Snyder’s fans, and the feeling in the rest of the fandom of not being right with his decisions.

Obviously, everything I am going to propose in the following points is a personal opinion. It is sad to have to make it clear, but we live in times of echo chambers where subjective evaluations and judgments are appreciated as objective and taken as dogma, for better or worse.

During the next paragraphs, I am going to try to explain from my point of view what are the reasons that have led to the James Gunn’s DC Universe reboot live with controversy and controversy from day one. Of course, a titanic mission that the acclaimed filmmaker faces.

The soft reboot is confusing

The first key to understanding what happened with James Gunn en DC Comics It is his decision to dispense with some actors, as has been the case with all the stars of The Justice League. None of them will repeat their role in the short term. You never know if they will do it in alternative worlds.

However, this decision would be logical if we were facing an absolute restart of the entire system. DC Universe in the movies. Unfortunately, that is not the case. There are actors from the old DC Extended Universe who are going to reprise their roles in James Gunn’s reboot, and this is something that is difficult to understand.

On the one hand, it bothers alleged nepotism exercised by James Gunn to keep those people who have previously worked with him and make The Suicide Squad and the Peacemaker series directed by him canon. Why do some yes, but others not?

Not only does it infuriate those who wanted to continue seeing Henry Cavill, Ben Affleck, Gal Gadot and company as the great DC superheroesbut it will also confuse the mass public, who will recognize some actors from this reborn universe, but they will have replaced the most famous ones.

This is a danger for Warner and could bury James Gunn’s plans at the first opportunity. Ultimately, if the mass public, key to the success of these projects, associates the new brand of DC Studios With the previous universe, it could turn its back on him without even offering him a chance.

Lack of formal transparency

Another reason why James Gunn hasn’t started his DC reboot on the right foot It is the lack of formal transparency. Some have accused the filmmaker of using social media to make official statements, but the truth is that this should not necessarily be a problem.

The problem is that James Gunn has invested a few hours of his life denying and correcting media outlets that spread rumors online, but when one emerges that seems true… The filmmaker either dissolves himself in the binary code, or asks for calm and patience from His Followers.

The reality is that we know little or nothing about what is happening behind the scenes, as was already happening in the Zack Snyder en DC Comics. We know that there are confirmed movies and series, that there is a first part titled Gods and Monsters and that David Corenswet is the new Superman.

We’re moving forward to Superman: Legacy (2025) and Creature Commandos (HBO Max), the first two installments in the James Gunn saga in DC Comics. But we don’t know what else happens, why there are actors who repeat the role, what the future of Jason Momoa is or what happens with Wonder Woman.

We should not wait for Variety, Deadline or The Hollywood Reporter to publish an extensive report that answers these questions based on leaks controlled by the studio or James Gunn himself. Transparency with your audience, those who buy tickets. That is what is requested.

The end of the SnyderVerse

The third reason that justifies the controversy with James Gunn in DC It’s the end of the SnyderVerse. It has not been exactly calm and appeasing, especially if we look at what happened with the post-credits scene of Black Adam, the return of Henry Cavill and the official statement from the actor himself.

The lovers of old DC Extended Universe and the most staunch followers of Zack Snyder saw in those weeks the possibility of a continuation. That’s practically what the studio was selling and what they let Dwayne Johnson say in the promo for his film.

But just 15 days after that dawn of calm and that horizon of conciliation, Warner appointed James Gunn as CEO of DC Studios and the filmmaker admitted that he wanted to make a new story, with a new Superman, a new Batman and new everything. Come on, he wanted to change cars.

And, don’t get me wrong: he has every right in the world to do so. I would have done exactly the same thing in his position. I don’t want to carry the backpack of other creators or submit to narratives that have already been consolidated by people outside my vision, tone and style.

James Gunn was given the opportunity and James Gunn took advantage of it. Fast and easy. Without ambiguities or half measures. But, evidently, this caused a wave of fury towards the director and towards DC Studios. They were accused of something that should have fallen on the shoulders of Dwayne Johnson and David Zaslav.

Be that as it may, the final del SnyderVerse placed James Gunn in the eye of the hurricane. The first drops of the storm fell on the filmmaker and, when the sky opened, it was already late. Now we have to live with this, and it will surely have a negative weight in the new DC Universe.

The precedents of Warner Bros. Pictures

Warner Bros.

And finally, all these controversies of James Gunn and his DC Universe They are also explained if we look at the past. The precedents of Warner Bros. Pictures in the management of its superhero brand, the absence of plans and the denial of creative freedom with its filmmakers force us to distrust the project.

It’s not like it happened just once. Since before the premiere of Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016), Warner has done nothing but hinder the work of its filmmakers, get fully involved in their filming and transform everything every two minutes without an apparent purpose.

I could be more optimistic and say that they have learned from their mistakes, but they should have already done so with Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and repeated it later with Suicide Squad (2016) and Justice League (2017). Of those muds these muds. Trust must be regained with actions.

Definitely, James Gunn faces many problems before the first film in the new DC Universe hits theaters. Then your proposal can work and reach the masses, be a success and raise a lot of money for the studio; but things are as they are.

And the reality is that, at this time, the filmmaker must live with the controversy of his decisions, the past of the studio he works for, communication problems and the virulent rejection of a sector of the DC Comics fandom. I don’t envy his position, but I do believe enormously in his talent.

Of course, as the teacher said, It is not enough to move to renew nor is it enough to renew to improve.