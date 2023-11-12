This is the reason why Itachi murdered his family and his entire clan.

Itachi had fair and valid reasons for wiping out the entire Uchiha Clan.

Join the conversation

There is no doubt that Masashi Kishimoto’s work, Naruto, has become one of the most iconic and memorable in the history of the manganime industry, which, with its plot and its diverse and striking characters, has managed to gain millions of fans throughout the world.

As far as its history and characters are concerned, one of the most beloved and prominent that exists in Naruto is none other than Itachi Uchiha, Sasuke’s older brother, who was able to make himself noticed in the series thanks to the Fall of the Uchiha Clan, the massacre in which he murdered his family and his entire clanexcept his younger brother and Obito Uchiha.

Although this event has been one of the most notable and memorable in the history of Naruto, the truth is that many fans have come to wonder why Itachi decided to carry out this massacre, and that is why, below We will explain to you why Itachi murdered his entire family and clan.

Why did Itachi murder his family and the Uchiha Clan?

As much as it may be hard to believe, the truth is that Itachi Uchiha had a just and valid reason for carrying out this massacreWell, his intention was to prevent a war from breaking out, which would succumb Konoha to chaos and destruction, to the point of possibly disappearing.

It is well known that, in the story of Naruto, it was believed that the Uchiha were the ones who controlled the Kyubi with the Sharingan and that they were behind the attack that this Tailed Beast carried out, so The Clan was forced to live in a small corner of the Leaf Village.

By virtue of this, The leader and members of the clan decided to carry out a coup d’état, so They sent Itachi to infiltrate the ANBU as a spy, to get information from Konoha. While there, Itachi was under the command of the Hokage, Hiruzen Sarutobi, who ordered him to infiltrate his clan and gather information about what they were planning to do, since I was willing to talk and reach an agreementand wanted to use Itachi as an intermediary.

However, this put Itachi between a rock and a hard place, and the situation worsened once Danzo stole Shisui’s eye to use its power to force both sides to come to an agreement. This whole situation forced Itachi to take action on the matter.before one of the two sides decided to finish off the other.

This is how Itachi, upon noticing that his clan was going to carry out the coup in any way, He decided to destroy his family and clan with the help of Tobi. (Obito), leaving only the two of them and Sasuke Uchiha alive, whom Itachi could not kill, and decided to let live so that one day he could take revenge against him.

In large part, what led Itachi to make the decision to wipe out his family and his entire clan was the knowledge that if he let them advance, both they and the rest of the Leaf Village They would be plunged into destruction and miseryleading them to experience war once again, which Itachi wanted to avoid by any means possible.

Despite being quite young, Itachi had already been able to experience what war was, and all the suffering and ruin that it entailed, so he completely despised warand he was a pacifist man who promoted and sought peace.

And it was thanks to this that, despite how painful it was for him, Itachi was forced to end his family, his loved ones and his entire clan, all for the greater good, and for that a war would not break out that would lead the entire Leaf Village to ruin and destruction.

Join the conversation