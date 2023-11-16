The last few days of the year are always busy at the dealers. The additional tax usually increases slightly on January 1 and business drivers therefore want to quickly pick up a car for a favorable monthly amount. But for private individuals it is wise to buy an EV or take it via private lease during the last days of the year.

De Bovag warns that the Subsidy Scheme for Electric Passenger Cars for Private Individuals (SEPP) will close on December 29 at 12:00 noon and will not reopen until January 1, 2024. If you sign after lunch that day, you will not receive the 2,950 euro subsidy from the government if you buy a new EV of up to 45,000 euros. Use the last days of the year to take a test drive, but don’t write anything yet.

You don’t have to buy an EV in the last days

By the way, there is no need to sprint to the dealer before December 29 to buy an electric car as a private individual. The SEPP scheme will be the same for 2024, so on January 1 you will again receive 2,950 euros as a gift when you buy an electric car or if you drive one via private lease. You can get 2,000 euros for a used electric car, if the purchase meets all the conditions.

The subsidy would actually be lower in 2024, but due to the disappointing success, the government does not want to make the incentive even less attractive. The pot for new EVs totaling 67,000,000 euros is now 57 percent used up. So it won’t go completely empty this year. The pot of 32 million euros for second-hand cars may or may not be used up this year; only 2 percent of that remains.

Will there be a run by the business drivers?

For the first time in years, there will be no changes in the additional tax for electric cars. For EVs, the additional tax is 16 percent on the first 30,000 euros of the list value. For every euro above that amount, the additional tax is 22 percent. It therefore does not matter to the lease driver whether they conclude a contract for a new car on December 30 or January 1.