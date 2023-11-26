loading…

The West Bank fighters also resisted the Israeli occupation. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – The West Bank has been occupied by Israel since 1967. Since then, approximately 700,000 Israeli settlers have settled illegally in the Palestinian territory and have stolen, attacked and destroyed olive groves, agricultural land and property there over the years.

“But these attacks have increased in recent weeks, when Israeli forces and settlers carried out armed attacks while Palestinians were confined to their homes under a curfew,” said Abbas Milhem, director of the Palestinian Farmers’ Union (PAFU) in Ramallah, reported by Al Jazeera.

“There is a second war in Palestine taking place in the occupied West Bank,” Milhem said. “It is also important to understand how this impacts farmers in the occupied West Bank.”

He added that he could not travel to visit his elderly mother in Jenin because Israeli troops had blocked many roads.

“I also get scared when my kids go out at night, and I constantly call them to see if they are OK,” she said.

According to Human Rights Watch, Israeli security forces have killed more Palestinians in the occupied West Bank between January 1 and October 6 this year than in any year since 2005, when the UN began keeping track of the death toll. This has increased Palestinians’ fears for their safety and that of their families, in addition to fears for their livelihoods.

Unable to move around the West Bank for work since October 7 due to increased raids and curfews imposed by Israeli forces and armed settlers means Palestinians are facing a crisis.

According to the UN, poverty has increased by 20 percent and gross domestic product decreased by 4.2 percent since October 7.

Milhem said exports had been completely stopped and almost 50 percent of the olives had not been harvested due to Israeli army restrictions on the movement of Palestinians.

(ahm)