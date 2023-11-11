The Pillar of Flame completely changed Demon Slayer for these reasons.

Rengoku is one of the characters that most influenced the development of the Demon Slayer story.

It is common in many of the best action animes of all time. The introduction to the plot of a secondary character who, although he is not the protagonist of a large number of scenes, his immense charisma and the important message he carries under his arm has such an impact that he quickly becomes one of the most beloved of said work.

In an anime as popular as Demon Slayerwhose third season concluded months ago becoming another success for the franchise, the presence of a character with these characteristics was mandatory. The person who accomplished this was none other than Rengoku, the Pillar of Flame and in the following lines we will share with you the reasons why we consider this character so valuable to the plot of Demon Slayer.

From here on, they include spoilers of the Infinity Train arc, that is, part of the second season what is anime

What the character of Rengoku taught us

Although they were Giyu Tomioka and Shinobu Kocho those who introduced us to the immense power possessed by these outstanding members of the Demon Extermination Corps, Rengoku’s fight against Akaza was a step further and taught us that these abilities meant nothing compared to how dangerous the weapons really were. Superior Moons, the next enemies of our heroes at this point in the plot.

Thanks to this exciting combat, the intrigue for what would lie ahead for our protagonists increased. The thing does not stop there: in a couple of scenes, Rengoku showed to have enormous chemistry with Tanjiro both inside and outside of battles, making many of us excited for the possibility of the Pillar of Flame becoming a master for our protagonist.

What most characterized Rengoku ended up being his enormous spirit to fight demons and protect the weakest of the horrible threat created by Muzan Kibutsuji. Still today, This enormous display of bravery continues to be remembered by Tanjiro in moments as intense as in his fight against Gyutaro helped by another Pillar of great power such as Tengen Uzui, so it is not wrong to consider Rengoku as someone inspiring and probably the person who influenced Tanjiro the most.

Rengoku’s death is also something of great importance for Demon Slayer. This dramatic turn meant the first great defeat for our heroes already converted into Demon Hunters, also showing that Koyoharu Gotouge is an author who does not hesitate if she sees fit to kill off an important character for make your villains shine.

Even today, several Demon Slayer fans consider the death of this charismatic Pilar the most painful of all. By everything it meant to Tanjiro and due to the impact it caused among Demon Slayer fans, we consider Rengoku a point and apart in the story of this excellent anime.

