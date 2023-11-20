loading…

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh (left) sitting with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas. The two powerful factions in Palestine have been at odds for a long time. Photo/REUTERS

GAZA – Internal division has become an old disease of Palestine in the struggle to create an independent state.

Currently, Palestinian rule only has two small territories remaining due to occupation Israel which is continuous.

The first area in the West Bank is controlled by the Palestinian Authority (PA) government led by President Mahmoud Abbas’ Fatah faction.

The second region in the Gaza Strip, which is being bombarded by Israel, is controlled by the Hamas government led by Ismail Haniyeh.

The United States (US) wants the Palestinian Authority to rule the Gaza Strip if Hamas is defeated by Israel in the current war. However, Israel, led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, has the ambition to control the area—allegedly to streamline the Ben Gurion canal project, a waterway that rivals Egypt’s Suez Canal.

5 Factors that Mahamoud Abbas is at odds with Hamas

1. Ideological Difference Factor

The main factor that caused the dispute between Mahmoud Abbas and Hamas was ideological differences.

Abbas represents Fatah, which tends to be more moderate and supports a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Meanwhile, Hamas, a Palestinian Islamist movement, has a harsher view of Israel and rejects recognition of the State of Israel.