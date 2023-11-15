loading…

The spokesperson for the Hamas Al Qassam Brigades, Abu Ubaidah, is a figure respected by everyone. Photo/palinfo

GAZA – Abu Ubaidah is the spokesman for the Al Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas which is currently fighting against Israeli occupation.

He is known for his loud and firm speeches in defending the struggle of the Palestinian people.

His speeches are always greeted enthusiastically by the Palestinian people, both in Gaza and outside Gaza.

The reason Abu Ubaidah is respected by the people

There are several reasons why Abu Ubaidah is highly respected by the Palestinian people.

1. A brave and firm figure

First, he is a brave and firm figure. He is not afraid to speak the truth, even in the face of enemies.

He was also not afraid to sacrifice his life to defend the Palestinian people.

2. Smart and knowledgeable

Second, Abu Ubaidah is an intelligent and knowledgeable figure. He had a deep understanding of history, politics, and religion.

This understanding allows him to explain the struggle of the Palestinian people in a way that is easily understood by the Palestinian people and the world.

3. Close to the People

Third, Abu Ubaidah is a figure who is close to the people. He always tried to understand the condition of the Palestinian people and convey their aspirations to the world.

He also always tries to provide motivation to the Palestinian people to continue fighting against Israeli colonialism.

Some examples of Abu Ubaidah’s speeches which received an enthusiastic response from the Palestinian people include on May 14 2021, when Israel launched air strikes on Gaza.