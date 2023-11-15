loading…

Al Qassam Hamas Spokesperson Abu Ubaidah. Photo/palinfo

GAZA – Abu Ubaidah, who is the spokesperson for Al Qassam Hamas, suddenly became the spotlight after his video containing statements about the war between Hamas and Israel received a lot of attention on world social media.

In his speech, Abu Ubaidah emphasized that the war was taking place in several areas near Gaza’s northern border, including Zikim, Sufa and Mefalsim. He also stated that Hamas had succeeded in taking Israel’s new group hostage to the Gaza strip.

The Hamas spokesman also said that Hamas had documented cases in which Israeli troops killed a number of Israeli prisoners held by Hamas, according to the Times of Israel page.

Abu Ubaidah’s explanation is that Israel is afraid

The figure of Abu Ubaidah who dared to speak in public and pose major threats to Israel certainly made this spokesperson receive special attention from the Israeli military.

It is even said that Israel’s top military leaders need to be very alert and careful about their movements on the battlefield. Because, once Abu Ubaidah gives his speech, it could be a big threat to Israel.

Moreover, until now the face of the Hamas spokesman is not known for certain. Because every time he appears, he always covers his face with a turban.

Even his true identity is still not known for certain. Israel suspects that the name Abu Ubaidah is a pseudonym originating from a friend of the Prophet Muhammad SAW, Abu Ubaidah ibn al-Jarrah.

This of course makes the figure of Abu Ubaidah very mysterious. Remembering that he has been appointed as Hamas spokesperson since 2005.

His first appearance was in 2006, when he announced the arrest of Israeli soldier Gilad Shalit.

In June 2020, Abu Ubaidah reappeared after Israel planned to annex the West Bank. He also came out in 2021, saying that attacking Tel Aviv, Dimona, Ashdod, Ashkelon and Beersheba was “easier for us than drinking water.”

Abu Ubaidah’s courageous rhetoric without fear is what made Israel reluctant to him. Because with the words that emerged from him, it is possible that the militant group will get bigger and there will be more Palestinian supporters.

