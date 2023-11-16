Loki and Sylvie

The second season of Loki has been shocking, but the romance is not the main star and now we have some answers.

Warning SPOILERS. Loki has given us a brutal story that has focused on preventing the collapse of the multiverse. Therefore, there wasn’t much time for a love story. In fact, the character of Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) has been in second place. Especially if we compare it to Mobius (Owen Wilson).

But why? Kevin Wright, the executive producer, has some surprising answers.

“I think ultimately there was a lot at stake. “It’s hard to slow down and have a romantic kissing moment together, but everything that’s happening is because you care deeply about each other.” Kevin Wright says.

“You basically broke up at the end of Loki season 1 and then you meet your ex again and you’re constantly at odds. And I think the tensions and stress are very high because they worry about each other.”

“And I think the final line of season 1 is Sylvie saying: Why don’t we see this the same way? And that has waves. That wave at the beginning just turns into a tidal wave this season because it all comes down to that: It’s two people who care deeply about each other, but they can’t be on the same page.”

“Loki would only do what he does in the end because he cares about her, because he cares about Mobius more than anyone else he’s ever cared about. So I don’t think it’s about going backwards on anything. I think it would feel forced and unnatural for him to slow down and give them some romantic time together. You can do that in the Loki season 1 episode titled Lamentis because they’re trapped on a train!”

Would you have liked them to exploit Loki and Sylvie’s romance? Leave us your comments.

