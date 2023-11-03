loading…

Lebanese Hezbollah Secretary General Hassan Nasrallah appeared to speak for the first time since the Israel-Hamas war broke out three weeks ago. Photo/Al-Arabiya

BEIRUT – Lebanese Hezbollah Secretary General Hassan Nasrallah on Friday (3/11/2023) evening appeared to make a speech for the first time since Israel-Hamas war broke three weeks ago. His speech had been eagerly awaited by many, both hoping and fearing that he would declare all-out war against the Zionist military.

Throughout his speech, he did not declare war. But he warned that wider conflict in the Middle East was a realistic possibility.

A formidable military force backed by Iran, Hezbollah has been fighting Israeli forces along the Lebanon-Israel border in its deadliest escalation since they went to war with the Zionist military in 2006.

“Hezbollah is increasing day by day, forcing Israel to station its troops near the Lebanese border,” Nasrallah said in a televised address. “What is happening at the border may seem simple but it is very important.”

Nasrallah blamed the United States (US) for the war in Gaza and the high number of civilian deaths and that de-escalation in the besieged enclave was crucial to preventing a regional war.

The Hezbollah boss thanked groups in Yemen and Iraq, which are part of what is known as the “Axis of Resistance”. These groups include Iraqi Shiite militias, which have fired on US troops in Syria and Iraq, and the Houthi group in Yemen, which has joined the conflict by firing drones towards Israel.

A few hours earlier, the people of Beirut, Lebanon, who had experienced many crises, were waiting for Nasrallah’s speech. There are those who are worried, but there are also those who hope that the Hezbollah boss will declare war on Israel.

“Either nothing will happen – or we will all go there to be with God,” said one frightened Lebanese, pointing skyward, as he spoke about Nasrallah’s eagerly awaited speech.

“We are waiting impatiently. “We hope he will declare war on Israel’s enemies and the Western countries that support him,” said Ahed Madi, 43, a Lebanese citizen speaking from the border town of Shebaa.

Rabih Awad, 41, from the southern town of Rashaya al-Fokhar, said a new war between Hezbollah and Israel would be a fatal blow to Lebanon, which is grappling with a severe economic crisis.