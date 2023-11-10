For this reason Goten and Trunks were born without Saiyan tails in the Dragon Ball story.

A characteristic and quite curious trait that is present in several of the characters of the Dragon Ball franchise is nothing more and nothing less than the monkey tail that all saiyans belonging to Universe 7 have from birth, known as Saiyan tail.

This tail is not a simple useless appendage, but thanks to it, when exposed to the full moon, saiyans can become Ozaru, a Giant Ape that allows them to increase your fighting power about ten times more than the power they usually hold.

Although this characteristic has become distinctive of saiyans and was even inherited by Gohan even though he was half human, Goten and Trunks do not have the Saiyan tail at any time in history, which became a great mystery and enigma for fans, and that is why, then, We will explain the reason for this situation.

Why don’t Goten and Trunks have the Saiyan tail in Dragon Ball?

As mentioned above, The Saiyan tail is found in the Saiyans of Universe 7. since they are born, as is the case of Goku and Vegeta, who had it for a long time in history, until they were able to reach a certain point of power, and their body no longer needed the Ozaru transformation.

Likewise, another quite particular example is Gohan, who, despite being half-human, also has a tail and is capable of transforming into the giant ape Ozaru. However, Gohan became the last Saiyan/human half-breed who could inherit the Saiyan tail, since, after him, characters like Goten, Trunks or Bra, who are also half-breeds, do not have it..

It is known that once a saiyan exceeds the power level of Ozaru’s transformation, he loses his tail, therefore, his body no longer needs it and neither does the Giant Ape, becoming an unnecessary appendage; this was the case of Goku, Vegeta and Gohan, who eventually lost their tails and their transformations.

However, in the case of Goten and Trunks, who have never had a Saiyan tail, as explained by Akira Toriyama, the absence of this appendage is due nothing more and nothing less than genetic reasons.

In an interview with Toriyama in Shonen Jump magazine in 2003, the mangaka stated: “It seems that tails are a recessive genetic trait.”referring to the fact that, in the case of Goten and Trunks, the human gene for not having a tail was dominant over the saiyan gene that would give them the tail, while in Gohan the opposite happened, and the saiyan gene for the tail was the dominant one.

Something quite interesting regarding saiyans who are born without tails is the fact that, as explained in Dragon Ball Compendium 1, Thanks to their earthling genes they have extraordinary combat strength and great potential, which even allows them to become Super Saiyans much easier and faster.

On the other hand, a not so good aspect of not having a tail and being half-breeds is that, also thanks to their terrestrial genes, tailless half-breeds They are usually much less brutal and violent than purebred Saiyans..

It should also be noted that, in addition to mestizos, there are also other saiyans that have no tail: the Saiyans of Universe 6 from Dragon Ball Super, this is because they evolved differently, becoming less wild and losing their tails along the way.

Ultimately, it goes without saying that it is likely that in reality Toriyama has decided to eliminate queues of the work due to how tedious it must have been to draw and animate the characters’ tailsso it was decided that characters like Goten, Trunks, Bra, who never had a tail, and also Gohan, Vegeta and Goku, who did have one, simply no longer had it, and Saiyan tails were no longer an element. in the story, simply deciding to eliminate them from each of the characters in his work.

