Satoru Gojo usually covers his eyes with different accessories and here we will tell you why.

It’s not a secret that Satoru Gojo is the character most loved by Jujutsu Kaisen fans. And the fact is that “The most powerful sorcerer”, as he is known within the work, has a quite striking personality, a lot of charisma and a great sense of humor. But without leaving aside an aura of intimidation towards his enemies, who tremble when they hear his name.

One of Satoru Gojo’s main physical characteristics, apart from his white hair, is that he covers his eyes. Throughout history, it has been seen that he uses different accessories, such as bandages, glasses or a type of tape, to “nullify” his vision.

This has caught the attention of fans, because The question arises why Gojo covers his eyes. And if you want to know more about this, you have come to the right place, because in the next few lines we will tell you everything about it.

Who is Satoru Gojo in Jujutsu Kaisen

To begin, and before answering this question, it is important learn more about the characterwhich has always obtained the highest position in Jujutsu Kaisen popularity polls, even above Yuji Itadori, the protagonist, or Megumi and Sukuna.

Satoru Gojo is a young man belonging to the Gojo clan, one of the three great families of sorcerers in the vast world of Jujutsu Kaisen. And if you are a fan of this work, you should know some similar anime that are worth it. This is a tall man with white hair.as well as a personality that can be childish in some cases, but with the maturity to take situations seriously.

Satoru was born with a special ability from the Gojo clan that had not been seen for generations, the Six Eyes, or “Rokugan”. This gives him those characteristic eyes, which are not only visually beautiful, but extremely powerful.

Through the Six Eyes, Gojo can see the energy flow of his opponents and companions, as well as decipher cursed techniques. And one of the most important benefits of it is that this ability makes Satoru’s cursed energy consumption practically zero, allowing him to execute all kinds of techniques without depleting his reserves.

In addition to this power of the Gojo clan, Satoru also has the Unlimited Curse Technique, “Mukagen.”which is inherited among the members of this family and allows them to manipulate space at the atomic level, not to mention that it allows the bearer to execute other abilities under this concept.

Satoru also has the neutral form of his cursed technique, called Infinity, and with which he can stop the advance of objects and attacks so that they do not touch him. This is a great defensive method.

For all this and more, Satoru Gojo is considered the strongest sorcerer of all Jujutsu Kaisen. However, with so much power, many wonder why he covers his eyes and what the effect of doing this is.

Why does Gojo cover his eyes?

As we have explained to you, Gojo was born with the hereditary technique of his clan, the Six Eyes. However, this is something you cannot turn off at will, as with other eye techniques in other mangas.

The “Rokugan” of Gojo is always working and it is precisely for this reason that he chooses to cover his eyes.

When Gojo covers his eyes, reduces the energy drain of having the Six Eyes active. And, although this ability allows Satoru to execute all types of attacks without consuming his energy, it is also true that it causes him notable physical fatigue.

This was left demonstrated in the Star Plasma Vessel arc, when Touji devised a plan to force Satoru to have his eye ability active at all times. In this way, the young man became tired little by little, until he was an easy victim for the mercenary, who was about to kill him.

Furthermore, Gege Akutami has also explained that Satoru Gojo’s Six Eyes They are able to identify and detect cursed energy in everything around them., both people and structures and their remnants. Therefore, when he blocks his vision, the range and use of his technique decreases, since he can only see some remains of the energy around him.

This too explains how Gojo can see when his eyes are coveredbecause everything around him has cursed energy, so, thanks to the Six Eyes, he is able to identify what surrounds him and move around.

Satoru He always has his eyes covered to avoid exhaustion for the use of his Rokugan. However, when he goes to fight, he removes the blindfold to unleash the full potential of his ability to hide from him.

What are the Six Eyes in Jujutsu Kaisen

You already know why Gojo covers his eyes, but it is also important that you know more about this ocular technique that makes it so powerful and dangerous.

In essence, the Rokugan, or Six Eyes, It is a cursed technique that is inherited within the Gojo clan. It has also been established that there can only be one living user of this ability at a time. Additionally, this concealing power allows the user to massively use all of the techniques of the Unlimited Curse.

The Six Eyes allow the wearer see the flow of cursed energy from people, powerful curses and objects with a great level of detail. It is known that, in a way, it offers a view of terms graphics in high definition.

As we have mentioned, the Rokugan It also allows the wearer not to waste his cursed energy when he executes his techniques. Due to all this great power, Satoru decides to block his vision to avoid becoming exhausted and easy prey for her enemies.

