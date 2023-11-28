The number of remakes released per year has grown so much that The Game Awards It has been considered opening a category to award the best of the year, but the organizer and presenter Geoff Keighley confessed that there is something that complicates it.

This year’s edition will have the same categories as the previous edition, but that does not mean that the production will not consider adding others. Keighley participated in a question and answer session with his followers and was asked why the event does not have a category to award the best remake of the year.

Why doesn’t The Game Awards award the best remake of the year?

The organizer said that the addition would not be bad, but questioned the possibility that, although several remakes are released a year, at least 5 of them are good enough to be nominated.

“We’ve talked about it. I think the question is ‘there are 5 great remakes every year?'” the host asked. “Some years there are, there were some amazing ones this year, obviously Resident Evil 4 is nominated for game of the year, Dead Space, a bunch of other good ones that came out this year. And the question then is also ‘those remakes would not be eligible for game of the year?'”.

Keighley reiterated that it is something they discuss year after year and try to take the best decision in this regard.

The Game Awards does not include this category to avoid comparisons with the Oscars

Additionally, the host was questioned about why a category is not opened to recognize the best actor and best supporting actressas is usually seen at awards ceremonies for TV or film productions, like the Oscars.

While he admitted that they have also talked about it, Keighley mentioned that they have not added this category because It would bring with it many cons and even criticism..

“We have some people who say, ‘You They pay a lot of attention to the narrative aspects of the games‘ and They look a lot like the Oscarsthey have (awards for) writing and acting and those kinds of awards, and they should focus more on the gameplay stuff,'” Keighley said (via Video Games Chronicle).

In 2023 there were several very good remakes that were able to compete for the best award at The Game Awards

What do you think of Keighley’s comments? Would you like to see the categories of best supporting actor or best remake added? Tell us in the comments.

