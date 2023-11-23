There was a time when Ukraine was the mother of all battles. The Russian invasion constituted, according to many observer-servants, the symbol of democracy and freedom to be defended at all costs, the protection of international law, so that no state could ever violate the sovereignty of another again.

Various fanfares, excessive military rearmament, a world in chaos and an unprecedented energy-political and military cost for Europe – the truly great defeat of this conflict – and here we are, almost two years later, having to remind you readers that that war is in fact already over without anyone having told you or officially stopped it yet.

A magic game dictated by big interests, nothing else: the desperate search for a renewed world order with US supremacy, the strengthening of NATO, throwing the world into chaos-land (but with well-defined blocks).

Once these things have been ascertained and partially obtained, it is no longer necessary to talk about the war in Ukraine today, because the interests in its continuation have disappeared.

And if it is now clear to everyone, even to Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, caught by surprise by a prank call, that Ukraine cannot win, it is equally clear that Russia can do nothing but remain immobile.

So, after about twenty months of war at the gates of Europe, suddenly everyone seems to have forgotten about Kiev.

Yet there were people, the most common ones, who as soon as Russia invaded set off in vans and cars – from almost everywhere in Europe – towards the Ukrainian border to provide aid and clothing to displaced people and fleeing civilians. Understandable emotionality aside, today it seems more evident that perhaps – more than the Ukrainians – they helped themselves in the search for the meaning of life in a sort of spiritual journey to leave an impact.

The same goes for journalists, commentators, diplomats and salon experts: struck by Palazzo Chigi’s off-the-records admission (later made public with a joke) about the failure of the Ukrainian counter-offensive and also by the lesser involvement of the USA in the conflict.

In fact, despite the war propaganda, the map of the front has been the same for over a year. A significant stalemate in both senses which however does not allow anyone to claim victory.

In recent weeks we have even witnessed the “counter-exodus” of Ukrainians who – never really welcomed by Europe, thanks to the bureaucratic distortions that make it impossible to integrate them – are gradually returning to their home.

It is therefore legitimate to ask, two years later, whether the most important military, historical and political upheaval since the Second World War was really so central and important for the fate of Europe and the West; for its values; for its “democratic hold”. Or if it wasn’t the dirty game of the USA and its companions, after years of expansionist policies, aimed at making an entire region gangrenous by even accepting the cost of an armed conflict (on the shoulders of the Europeans) and sacrificing the lives of tens of thousands of Ukrainians.

Also because, if for some the muscular attitude of NATO towards Russia following the invasion of Ukraine was perfectly understandable, that of the West in the face of the massacre which it has decided to endorse, day after day, is less so today. in the territory of Gaza against a defenseless people and moreover without the possibility of escape.

What will we teach our children tomorrow? Is this the West that we want and that we believe in every other day? We are sure that Europe, enlightened and therefore enlightened, progressive, moderate, is that stuff for which we move armies, make war, and then forget about it, leaving the people to their useless fate, as demonstrated by the long series of forgotten conflicts scattered around the world?