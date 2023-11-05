loading…

The Israeli army gets many privileges from the US. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – US President Joe Biden vowed to increase military support for Israel following unprecedented attacks by Hamas militants that have killed more than 1,400 Israelis and sparked violent retaliation against the Palestinian-controlled Gaza Strip.

His pledge raises questions about whether Washington can increase defense aid to Israel without jeopardizing aid to Ukraine, especially considering the ouster of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy by Republican lawmakers and the failure so far to name a replacement.

Biden administration officials insist that Washington can absolutely do both, but acknowledge that there will be challenges.

According to Al Jazeera, the US Congress controls spending, so Biden must convince the Senate and DPR to pass legislation to allow additional funding. These spending bills generally originate in the House of Representatives, where the Speaker – the elected leader of the majority party – controls which legislation will be decided by a vote.

Republicans hold a slim 221-212 majority in the House, allowing only a handful of their members to oust McCarthy last week, which was the first time in US history this had happened.

Because McCarthy’s ouster is unprecedented, it is unclear whether Representative Patrick McHenry, who is serving as interim chairman, can legally hold a vote on any relief legislation.

The issue was further complicated because many of the right-wing members who ousted McCarthy opposed aid to Ukraine, including Representative Jim Jordan, who was the front-runner in the race for Speaker of the House. House Republicans refused to include aid to Ukraine in a state spending bill passed last month to avoid a government shutdown.

Support for Israel is much stronger, as Republicans are closely aligned with Israel’s conservative Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, and the Biden administration is considering linking aid requests to Ukraine to more funding for Israel.

Israel is a long-term recipient of US military aid and enjoys a steady flow of US aid. The two countries in 2016 agreed to a 10-year, $38 billion agreement that includes annual grants to buy military equipment and a $5 billion missile defense allocation.