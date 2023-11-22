loading…

US President Joe Biden. Photo/AP

WASHINGTON – President of the United States (US) Joe Biden has become one of the most highlighted figures since the outbreak of the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7 2023. He has become a figure who has provided support for Israel’s brutal attacks on the Gaza region.

More than a month has passed since the attack, Joe Biden’s attitude seems to have changed a little. In addition, Joe Biden also called for the unification of Gaza and the West Bank under a unified Palestinian government.

So what is the basis for Joe Biden’s support for Palestine? Check out the review in this article.

Why Does Joe Biden Suddenly Support Palestine in Gaza?

Reporting from the Al Jazeera website, a spokesperson for the National Security Council said US President Joe Biden believes “the reoccupation of Gaza by Israeli forces is not the right thing to do.”

US President Joe Biden does not support Israel’s military “reoccupation” of the Gaza Strip after the Israel-Hamas war ends, according to a White House spokesman.

“As we strive for peace, Gaza and the West Bank must be reunited under one governing structure, ultimately under a revitalized Palestinian Authority, as we all work toward a two-state solution,” Biden wrote in a Washington Post op-ed.

“Gaza can no longer be used as a platform for terrorism. There can be no forced transfer of Palestinians from Gaza, no re-occupation, no siege or blockade, and no territorial reduction,” he continued.

In addition, Biden stated that when the conflict ends, it is important to raise the voices and hopes of the Palestinian people, and establish a central government after the crisis in Gaza.

Reporting from NBC News (22/11), Joe Biden also released two different letters regarding the Israel-Hamas war which is still hot today.

The two letters were respectively addressed to the American public who are pro-Palestinian and pro-Israel.

One letter containing Biden’s support for Israel mentions the Holocaust in connection with the Hamas attack on October 7, 2023 which occurred in the southern region of Israel.