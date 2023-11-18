Collecting banknotes or coins, even medals, has become a fashionable activity in recent years, But it is not just any bill or coin, but rather those that have specific characteristics such as minting errors or those that represent the commemoration of an important event in history. This activity is called numismatics.

This time we will talk about those coins with the letter “N” that can be sold in thousands of pesos; If you are one of those who usually collects many coins, we suggest that you take a look at them to see if they have any minting errors and if so, you can sell them at a high price.

However, it is important to note that The value of said coins is determined according to certain characteristics, including conservation, Because the better the appearance of the coin, the cost is likely to rise, but to establish the value, whether of a coin or a bill, it is important to go to experts in numismatics.

Why do some coins have the letter N?

Coins and bills with the “N” They began to circulate in the 90s.established by the Mexican government and “New Pesos” were placed on it.

A “new peso” was equivalent to one thousand pesos that were previously used. That is, before the 1990s, a bill had a denomination of 20,000 Mexican pesos, while, with the change, that amount was reduced to 20 Mexican pesos.

This change was motivated after a devaluation and economic crisis in the country, marking the replacement of old coins with new ones, characterized by the presence of the letter “N”. This transformation was not only reflected in the denomination, but also in the physical characteristics of the coins.

How much can a coin with the letter N sell for?

According to the Bank of Mexico (BANXICO), some of them are in the withdrawal process, while some others continue in circulation, among them the following:

1 new peso coin, put into circulation in January 1993. 2 new peso coin, put into circulation in January 1993. 5 new peso coin, with an issue date of January 1993. 10 new peso coin, issued in January 1993.

On some online buying and selling platformssuch as Mercado Libre, it has been found that several users offer this type of coins for sale with a value of ten thousand pesos multiplied by their denomination.

For example, A coin of one new peso (N$1) was found for sale for 10 thousand pesos. For its part, the 5 new peso coin (N$5) sells for 50 thousand pesos.

