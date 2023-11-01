loading…

Latin American countries are braver in breaking off diplomatic relations with Israel than Arab countries. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – Bolivia has cut ties with Israel. Colombia and Chile have withdrawn their ambassadors. Argentina condemns Israeli attack.

Although the domestic political situations in each country are different, Michael Shifter, former president of the Inter-American Dialogue think tank, said their recent actions against Israel make sense.

“Chile has the largest Palestinian population in Latin America, so I think it is an important political constituency in Chile,” Shifter told Al Jazeera.

“And of course, Bolivian President Luis Arce and (Colombian President) Gustavo Petro have constituents who certainly have solidarity and sympathy with the struggle of the Palestinian people.

“So to me, it’s not that surprising that we’ve seen these movements, and we could see more movements like this in other countries.”

Meanwhile,

Former Ambassador Daniel Carmon, who served as Israel’s top diplomat in Argentina and is an expert on Israel’s relations with Latin America, noted that Bolivia broke ties with Israel previously in 2009 following military operations in Gaza, but then renewed ties in 2019. after the resignation of then Bolivian President Juan Evo Morales, who was considered close to Iran.

“La Paz’s decision seems strange, and I’m not sure what exactly they want to achieve with such a move,” Carmon told Al-Monitor. “This could harm Israeli tourism in the country. “There may be some internal political interests involved, especially if you look at international diplomacy today, where breaking ties is becoming a rare occurrence,” he said.

Left-wing government leaders across Latin America have widely condemned Israel’s current military operation in Gaza. Last week, Brazilian President Luiz Ignacio Lula da Silva, who has long championed the Palestinian cause, accused Israel of “genocide,” and said that the Israeli military “has killed almost 2,000 children who have nothing to do with this war; they are victims of this war.”

Carmon stressed that Israel must follow up closely on deteriorating relations with Latin American countries.

“Chile is home to a significant Palestinian community – one of the largest Palestinian diasporas outside the Middle East. Honduras and Belize are also home to Palestinian communities. This may play a role” in government decision-making, Carmon said.

Nonetheless, the former ambassador added that Israel’s relations with Latin American countries have developed and deepened in the past two decades in various fields, including trade, smart agriculture, education, high technology, and more, resulting in Bolivia, Chile’s decision and Colombia do not necessarily reflect trends that are expected to increase.

(ahm)