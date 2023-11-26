Even if you have hired one tariff of 300 Mbps, 500 Mbps, 1,000 Mbps…the truth is that you might not always be receiving that speed at home. And not because it is not a symmetrical fiber optic rate, but because your PC does not have the elements necessary to make the most of the fiber rate for which you pay. The good thing is that it has a solution.

When contracting an Internet rate, not everyone takes into account whether their computer will be able to enjoy said speed to the maximum. One of the errors that can occur on your computer is related to the network card and el cable Ethernet that you use

No matter how much you have contracted 300 Mbps o 600 Mbps, or up to 1 Gbps, there is a key factor that not all users take into account. On the other hand, the most curious thing of all is that over WiFi they do enjoy a higher speed than over cable, but why?

Time to change the cable

One of the first points you should check is the cable itself. And if you are one of those who have an Ethernet cable connected to your PC and you only get 100 Mbps fiber, then the problem is most likely there. You no longer only have to check the type of cable you use, but also its condition.

It may be old or in poor condition. And believe it or not, this may be affecting the maximum speed that reaches your computer. It must be clear that there are different cable versions that can be used, but not all offer the same speed. For example, the older ones are compatible with Fast Ethernet, this means that the synchronization speed with the router will be layered at 100 Mbps.

There are different categories, but to give you an idea, the cable you should use should at least be Cat. 5e, Cat. 6 o superior. This way, your router connection will not be limited to 100 Mbps and will be able to operate at 1,000 Mbps. And if it is broken, it is time to replace it. Bending it incorrectly can be more than enough reason for it to be in poor condition and limit speed.

Your PC’s network card

Another drawback that is often not considered when paying more for fiber is the network card. If on other devices via WiFi or cable, the speed is similar to what you have contracted, but not on your PC, then it is time to replace the network card.

It is clear that it may be due to other motives:

Outdated drivers. Broken router. A bad configuration of the network card. Malware on the computer. The Ethernet port is damaged.

However, if after checking all this, the situation is the same, it is time to check the network card. In this case, you should check that this component of your PC can allow you to enjoy superior connections. At least 1 Gbps. Therefore, you have to check the model of Ethernet network card that your computer has. And then, later, take a look at the technical characteristics of said card to know if it is a Gigabit or not. And if it is not, you have three options: change the rate to not pay so much, replace the network card or use the WiFi connection.