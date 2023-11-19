When the cold comes, many people complain that their bones hurt and, although science has not found an explanation for this, Boticaria García has stated that doctors have the hypothesis that, when temperatures drop, the synovial fluid thickens. and, for that reason, there is more friction and it hurts more.

With humidity or heat, for example, the opposite can happen, that is, more fluid is generated and there is inflammation, which makes it hurt.

And, although the reason is not exactly known, it is known that there are pressure receptors in the joints. So, when there is low or high pressure they will notice it, they are more sensitive and send a signal to our brain that it hurts.

How to strengthen bones?

To strengthen bones, diet is essential to prevent osteoporosis, advice that joins those that ‘Nutrimán’ already gave us when he talked to us about menopause.

One option is seeds that have calcium and are a natural supplement, but they must be ground or treated in some way. And if we eat it as is, it comes out as it comes in and gives us a rectal peeling, explained Boticaria García.

It is also important to eat fish, such as salmon or sardines, which in addition to calcium have vitamin D and omega 3, which is anti-inflammatory. As well as avocado, tofu, nuts or egg yolks.

Broccoli also has calcium and antioxidants, which help inflammation.

Physical exercise is also essential to strengthen bones and, as a couple, you can do strength exercises without the need for weights or any other device.

It is essential because, as Boticaria explained, muscle is the twin of bone and, to have strong bones, we need to have strong muscles as well.

One of these exercises, which can also be done individually, is squats.

