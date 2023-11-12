The revered actor didn’t want to be Michael Corleone for a reason that may surprise you.

Al Pacino y Jack Nicholson

It is known by everyone that The Godfather It is one of the most influential films on the big screen. The adaptation of the novel by Mario Puzo It established a large part of the cinematographic foundations in terms of narration and character development. He brilliant work by director Francis Coppola and the incredible photography of Gordon Willis, represented a before and after in the history of cinema, and They guided the filmmakers which were later introduced into gangster films.

For this reason, this production obtained a immense success commercial (being awarded the Oscar for best film) and has been constantly honored by numerous directors to this day. However, this success is also due to the right choice of the list of actors who played the protagonists of the saga. Figures as important as Marlon Brando (Vito Corleone) o Al Pacino (Michael Corleone), were key for his talent in embodying these characters, seeming to have been born to be under their skin.

However, Francis Coppola didn’t always have Al Pacino in mind as a first option, Jack Nicholson topped the list and the fate of the character Michael Corleone could have been very different.

Jack Nicholson is considered one of the best actors in the history of cinema for his iconic performances in different genres. In The Shining (1980) gives life to Jack Torrance and leaves us with one of the most outstanding psychological horror films of all time, just as he would do in One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest (1972) or in one of his most remembered roles, playing the Joker of Batman (1989)which for many would be the best adaptation of this villain on film.

Thus, the New Jersey actor has been awarded three Oscars, and thanks to his charisma on screen has achieved a place in the Olympus of Hollywood actorsturning its characters into authentic milestones of cinema.

Coppola wanted Nicholson for the role and sent him the script, expecting a resounding yes, to start filming as soon as possible. However, surprisingly this was not the case. The actor rejected the offer, he thought that he would not fit the role since a character like that should be played by someone more similar to the Italian-American traits of the time. In 2004 she claimed that she had turned down the opportunity because He believed that Indians should interpret Indians and Italians interpret Italians.and that that role was born to be Al Pacino’s, the truth is that he was right. Jack Nicholson declared:

Many actors could have played Michael, I would have done it myself, but Al Pacino was Michael Corleone

Although no one doubts that Nicholson would have done a magnificent job in his role as Michael Corleone, surpassing Al Pacino would have been very difficult. And imagining the boss of the Italian mafia with another face and another voice other than Pacino’s is complex and unnecessary for many. A flawless paper which, together with the brilliant participation of Marlon Brando, was a large part of the film’s success. When Coppola had Al PacinoIt is He had no choice but to accept. paper.

Time after, The actor said that with that role he had won the lottery and that the place it now occupied in cinema was owed to Michael Corleone in The Godfather. An opportunity like this doesn’t come every day, for some it never appears. And although at first Pacino was out of place on filming, as he himself said, and was afraid of being fired by the director, he ended up doing great. the most important role of your life.

Without a doubt, rejecting a character like that is risky and some may think that wrong. But Nicholson proved to be noble and consistent With his way of thinking at that moment and decided to let the opportunity pass, he was refusing to star in one of the best in the history of cinema, and he didn’t know it.

In any case, although it is fun to imagine Nicholson in this role and visualize the best scenes of the film starring him, in the end, His decision also contributed to the fact that today we have one of the best roles in cinemaand that will always be appreciated. You can watch The Godfather on Netflix and Amazon Prime.

