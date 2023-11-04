Immerse yourself in the odyssey of time and truth behind Frodo’s departure from the Shire

It’s no secret that Frodo Baggins It is the name that resonates in every corner of Middle Earth when talking about the One Ring. However, what few stop to question is the reason for the delay in starting their journey. After all, what led Frodo to stay so long in the Shire before setting out on the quest that would define the fate of the world?

The stillness before the storm

In Tolkien’s pages, an interval is revealed to us that may be disconcerting: 17 years of apparent inaction. Frodo, that young hobbit who shared a birth date with Bilbo, inherits a magic ring on his thirty-third birthday, but it is not until his fiftieth birthday that he decides to cross the boundaries of the known. In the film adaptation, this period is shown to us with a subtlety that barely borders on chronology, but does not contradict the essence of the original work.

The thread of this story is knotted around the Gandalf’s curiosity, that wizard who, after Bilbo’s disappearance, begins to suspect the nature of the Ring. Still, in the background, the world did not remain static; The shadows grew and Gandalf, far from the eyes of the Shire, sought the answers that would confirm his fears. This search is what leads us to understand the reason for the years of waiting, a necessary pause for the investigation and the accumulation of crucial evidence.

A growing suspicion

Gandalf did not sail through Middle-earth on a whim. His absence is justified by his collaboration with Aragorn, which was intended to mitigate the threat that Sauron represented from the East. It was on these travels that Gandalf learned of the escape of Gollum of the Misty Mountains. Although the clues grew cold, the wizard remained alert, awaiting clues that would reveal the true nature of the ring that Bilbo had left in the hands of his nephew.

Gandalf’s years were not ones of silent waiting; The magician investigated, looked through archives and, finally, confirmation came after his meeting with Gollum, a key piece that linked all the magician’s suspicions and that would take him back to the Shire urgently.

Why was the film ambiguous about time?

Cinematographic narrative requires a different rhythm than the novel. The decision of Peter Jackson Failure to focus on the detailed timeline contributes to a sense of immediacy, of lurking danger that urges departure and gives the journey an unstoppable momentum. This sense of urgency is what gives the story dynamism and pushes the characters forward, a choice that, although it deviates from the text, captures the essence of the urgency and importance of the mission that the protagonists must undertake.

Finally, the omission of these 17 years allows us to explore a more emotionally impactful aspect: Frodo’s youth in contrast to the heavy burden he must carry. The decision of a younger Frodo, played by Elijah Woodresonates with the tragedy of young people on the battlefields, a subtle echo of Tolkien’s own experiences in the First World War.

Los 17 years They are, therefore, a pillar in the depth of the story in novels, but in cinema, this leap becomes a means of bringing the viewer closer to the imminence of emotional experience, one that transcends the patience of a prolonged wait. and immerses us directly in the action and development of the characters that captivate us so much.