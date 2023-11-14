Yesterday they announced the nominees of the Game Awards 2023, that popularity contest in which games are chosen by hand without context while we take the opportunity to watch some cool trailer and the man in charge of finishing off the E3 corpse every time he suffers a post-mortem spasm gets along well I pinch very warm.

But that is a topic for another day, because what I came to do was talk about one of his nominations. And no, I am not going to go into whether it seems more or less fair to me that this game has made it in or this other one has been left out, but rather how in favor of spectacle we pervert this industry little by little. Dave the Diver is not an indie game.

Why Dave the Diver is not an indie game

Among the nominees for best independent game are Cocoon, Viewfinder, Dredge, Sea of ​​Stars and Dave the Diver. So far so good, apparently. If you look at any of the videos of those games, it is easy for you, due to focus or aesthetics, to consider that you are looking at an independent game.

Your role as a player is far from being aware of how many workers there are behind each project, but in order of appearance I will tell you that behind the developers of each of those games there are less than 10 employees in the case of the first and the second. second, 4 for the third, and a whopping 23 workers for the fourth (plus another 10 external collaborators).

Of Dave the Diver I have not been able to extract an exact number of employees for Mintrocket, the name of the developer behind the project, but in order not to get trapped in that specific discourse, I think it is worth holding onto a nail that, as you will see below, It burns less than one might think.

Mintrocket is an internal brand created in May 2022 by Nexon, a Korean company with almost 30 years behind it, tentacles in Bandai Namco, Sega, Capcom, Square Enix and Microsoft, among many others, and a number of employees that, according to its website, currently stands at 7,467 workers. . I imagine that now the 33 of Sea of Stars They must seem like a small thing to you.

Why we should care about the independent label

Whoever is free from sin, let him cast the first stone. Even I missed the mark when I thought that Dave the Diver It was an indie game because, in essence, much of its charm is in that aesthetic, style and mechanics that we have associated with a label that has long since ceased to have the same meaning.





The reality, as you have seen, is very different. One that does not miss the game, mind you, Dave the Diver It still seems to me to be a genius that deserves all the recognition that can be given to it, regardless of whether there are two people behind it or 200, but the label of independent game It is important because it makes us face certain dilemmas in a different way.

In the hypothetical case that there are two games on offer on Steam that you really like, that draw your attention powerfully at the same level, if one is made by 10 workers and another by a megacorporation that closed 2022 with 616 million euros of profits net, the possibility that you prefer to support the work of those 10 people, who perhaps depend on that sale to survive, will inevitably be on the table.

The question of all those companies called Annapurna or Devolver that we normally see associated with indie games is a debate for another day that will also help us see to what extent independent is a label that has become old. But in any case I think that does not diminish the importance of seeing the Game Awards 2023 demonstrate, once again, that the important thing here is not to celebrate the video game industry fairly and honestly, but to fill pockets and egos.

