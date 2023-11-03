loading…

The flags of Middle Eastern countries are similar. Photo/X/@Conquest1453

JAKARTA – Many Middle Eastern countries have flags with similarities in design elements, especially in the use of similar colors.

For example, the Lebanese flag with Palestine. Then the Kuwaiti flag with Jordan. Next is the flag of Sudan with Syria. Likewise with the flags of Egypt, Iraq and Yemen.

4 Factors Why the Flags of Middle Eastern Countries Are Similar

1. History of Colonialism

During the colonial period, several Middle Eastern countries were under the rule of European countries, such as England, France and others.

At that time, many European colonial countries used colors such as red, white, green, and black in their flags.

When Middle Eastern countries gained their independence, they were probably inspired by these colonial flag designs.

2. Historical Motifs and Symbolism

Some colors or elements in the flags of Middle Eastern countries may have important historical or symbolic meaning for local people.

This may include the use of colors that reflect ethnic or religious origins, or represent significant historical or cultural elements.

3. Influence of Religion

In several Middle Eastern countries, religion plays an important role in culture and politics. Because of this, flags may reflect religious values, such as the color green which is often associated with Islam.

4. Influence of Pan-Arabism

Political movements and ideologies such as Pan-Arabism have influenced several countries in the Middle East. The movement encouraged unity between Arabic-speaking countries, and as a result, there is often a commonality in the use of pan-Arab colors in flags, such as red, white, black, and green.