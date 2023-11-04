Google is the default search engine for practically any internet browser. It is the first page that someone visits when they connect and probably from your mobile when you want to search for something, you do it on Google.

There are other search engines, such as Bing or DuckDuckGo, but none can compete with the quality of Google results. And this inability to compete has a reason: For a search engine to be better, millions of searches are needed.

Thanks to one of the most important trials of our time over Google’s dominant position in the US, we now know that Google paid a whopping $26.3 billion to different companies in 2021 to be the default search engine, much of that money goes to Apple, about 18,000 million.

To put this figure in perspective, the search engine’s advertising business made about $44 billion in the second quarter of 2023. This enormous figure is distributed among other browsers, such as Firefox, which is its main source of income, or the browser from Samsung and other manufacturers and operators.

Apple is a company and as such the only thing it seeks is to have a positive income statement, that is, it makes no sense to reject a check of such magnitude for the company to be the default search engine.

But that is precisely the problem. If Google is the default search engine, it makes it impossible for other search engines to compete. Even if in the end 99% of users choose Google, that extra 1% makes a difference for a small search engine, like Bing or DuckDuckGo, to improve their results.

Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft, testified in this trial about how Google’s dominant position hurts Bing’s business. An increase in distribution would give Bing an increase in query flow that would improve Google’s results, he testified under questions from the state’s attorneys.

Microsoft tried to be the default search engine for Safari, the browser for Apple’s operating systems and the most used on iPhones, but they never reached an agreement because Apple was afraid of the response from Mountain View, Nadella commented, according to the transcript provided by The Verge.

The relationship between Google and Apple is one of dependency, the famous search engine needs the searches of iPhone users and Apple does not dare – for now – to replace them with what it can do, for example, advertising Chrome in its Gmail, Calendar applications or Maps.

What can be done to give Google competition?

Unfortunately, little. It’s not pessimism, well, maybe a little, but the obvious step is to stop using Google so much for everything. Give Bing or DuckDuckGo a try (which uses part of the results from the former) and see how it works for you. There are other alternatives, less known, but alternatives.

As I said, unless these search engines have more search flow, they will not be able to improve and, therefore, become a real alternative.

And in the middle of all this is Apple, which has all the ingredients to make its own search engine and integrate it directly into the iOS search box to compete.

This is a rumor started in Bloomberg, which taking into account that piece of check that Google signs, has little chance of coming true.

