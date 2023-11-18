If you are one of those who always carries a notebook with you to sketch or draw, if you have children who always want to draw when driving in the car or when waiting for a meal in a restaurant… Use an LCD writing tablet or eWriter They are one of the most interesting options. You don’t waste paper or pen, they are comfortable to wear, they are cheap and they are very useful. An LCD tablet is the best gift you can give this Christmas to the little ones in the house and maybe you don’t know what it is.

You can draw as much as you want on a writing tablet and it is durable for the use by any person, adult or child. They are usually made of plastic and much thinner and more manageable than carrying an iPad or Android tablet with you. In addition, they are almost unlimited because you can make practically any drawing and erase it. It can be deleted with one button as many times as you want.

What is it?

It is a device similar to a tablet (like the one you use to watch series or movies) but much thinner and more manageable. Uses LCD technology and a stylus or pencil so we can take notes, draw, write assignments or take notes. It is a kind of “electronic paper” which allows us comfortable and fluid writing so that we do not have to consume conventional paper or waste pen or pencil ink. They allow let’s take notes digitally or that we can draw anywhere if we need to.

There are writing tablets that have a connection to store data online or export it but others will simply allow you to take data or draw. They are very comfortable and easy to use. Another advantage is that most LCD tablet models They are cheap and suitable for all budgets.

What advantages does it have?

They are very interesting devices and not well known by everyone. They have many advantages that make it worth giving it a try, whether as a gift to a child or to use in your daily life. For the shopping list, to draw, to take notes, to use as a whiteboard at home. You can find them for less than 10 euros in many cases and they will not be a big cost if you are not going to use it or like it later. In most cases it is better to buy a new one than to fix the one you have or even change the batteries. There are many advantages to using tablets. The first thing is that they are very light. You won’t have to worry about weight or space because it barely takes up the same space as an A5 or A6 notebook. It can be easily carried in a purse, backpack, or car seat pocket for the little ones in the house. But also, they are unlimited: You can use them as many times as you want as long as you take care of them and they don’t break and they don’t wear out like paper so you won’t have to worry about changing it, just replace the battery when the time comes.

Writing It’s very comfortable. It is not like a mobile phone screen but it allows you to write fluidly and very easily and comfortably and its consumption is very low and runs on batteries for several months or even years. Additionally, the batteries can be easily replaced.

Plus, they are versatile. It can be used by a child as young as two without any complexity because all you have to do is use the included pencil to take notes or doodle. To erase, generally just touch a button and the board is as good as new to use again. There are LCD tablets of all sizes with which we can draw so we can apply it to any area and they adapt to the needs we have. You can have a huge whiteboard in your children’s room or in the living room, but you can also have a small and portable one to always carry in your bag.

Another of the main advantages is that some specific models allow you to send your information to another device easily. through its own software or using a microSD if you want to send drawings and notes to your computer or mobile phone.

Which one to buy

There are many models on the market so choosing one or the other will depend on the design, the autonomy it has or how often we have to charge it but it is also important to look at the size of the tablet since it will depend on the use we want to give it or the hands that are going to hold it. It will not be the same as the use you are going to give it for professional sketches that is a children’s tablet.

On Amazon we can find many models of all prices, sizes and shapes.