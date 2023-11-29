The Zaventem police in Belgium is working on making its fleet more sustainable. Earlier this year, a Hyundai Ioniq 5 was added to the fleet, and already in 2020, two Tesla Model Ss (one pictured above) and one Model X donned the police uniform. The Model S’s are now being used, but the large Belgian police Tesla has not yet been on duty. The blame lies with a Dutch leasing company.

The Zaventem police bought the second-hand Teslas in 2019, and then the hassle already started. Ostensibly due to corona, the dealer postponed the delivery of the cars. Only when the police declared the Dutch company at fault did the dealer deliver the Teslas to Belgium. The story is not over yet, because the correct papers were missing, VRT writes.

The Tesla Model X (for reference) | Photo: © TopGear

After a lot of hassle, we managed to register the second Model S in Belgium, but the Model X is still waiting. The car still has yellow plates and is registered in the name of the Dutch company. The police car with gull-wing doors is only allowed on the street if it has a set of Belgian plates. It would also be strange if you were stopped in Belgium by a police car with a Dutch license plate.

The police are taking the Dutch company to court

The municipality of Zaventem is trying to get it right through the court, but that will be a difficult story. The Dutch supplier is now said to be bankrupt. The municipality is therefore also suing the (presumably) bankrupt company for fraud and forgery and wants compensation of almost 50,000 euros. So no Model X for the police in Zaventem for the time being.