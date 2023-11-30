What’s even cooler than a Porsche 911 Turbo? A Ruf BTR!

Most people prefer to have a legendary car in its original condition. Otherwise it is of course sacrilege. However, there are exceptions. A 930 Turbo that has been modified by Ruf, for example. That just makes it even cooler. And more valuable.

Without exception, Rufs are rare, so one is almost never offered in the Benelux. However, a copy has now surfaced in Belgium. This is a Ruf BTR from 1981, based on the Porsche 930 Turbo.

The extent to which the Porsche served as a basis varies per car. In some cases the car is built from the chassis up as a Ruf BTR and the car also has its own chassis number. The BTR (Group B Turbo Ruf) was the first Ruf where this was the case.

However, there were also BTRs that started life as a normal 911 Turbo and were later converted. That is the case with this car. You can also see this from the year of manufacture: the Ruf BTR only came in 1983, and this copy dates from 1981. This car started its second life as a Ruf in 1989.

Ruf has thoroughly overhauled the car, starting with the engine. This has been increased from 3.3 liters to 3.4 liters. This increased the power from 300 hp to 374 hp, an unprecedented amount for a six-cylinder of that time. This made it one of the fastest cars of the 1980s (although the Yellowbird was of course faster).

In addition to the engine, the chassis and brakes were also upgraded. On the outside, the adjustments are quite subtle, but the expert will quickly see that this is a Ruf. The beautiful Speedline rims, the 935 mirrors and the four exhausts reveal that this is not your average 911 Turbo. The original harmonica bumpers have also been replaced by the more modern CTR bumpers.

How many Ruf BTRs were built in total is a mystery, but it is a very rare appearance anyway. So this is a godsend, especially since the car is located in Belgium.

This Ruf has hardly been seen on Belgian roads, because the car has reportedly been standing still for years. The majority of the 43,281 km on the odometer was probably traveled in the 1980s.

If you are interested: you can bid via Collecting Cars until Tuesday 7:16 PM.

