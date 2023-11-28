After the departure of Destin Daniel Cretton from The Kang Dynasty, Marvel would look for the same team for the two Avengers films

A new report mentions three of the candidates that Marvel Studios has to direct the next films of the Avengers, The Kang Dynasty y Secret Wars.

Who will Marvel choose to direct The Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars?

According to insider Daniel Richtman, Sam Raimi is one of the names he has Marvel in mind to take charge of the two films that will bring together the largest number of heroes of the UCM. Let us remember that initially The Kang Dynasty was going to be directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, but recently the news came out that the filmmaker is leaving the project to dedicate himself to his other work at Marvel. This isn’t the first time Raimi has been linked to Secret Wars, as in September MyTimeToShineHello hinted that the acclaimed director was one of the options to work on the upcoming Avengers films.

However, Richtman also said that Justin Benson y Aaron Moorhead are on the list of candidates. They have already worked in the UCM, specifically in two episodes of Moon Knight and four from season 2 of Lokiin addition to being behind the production of Daredevil: Born Again.

The insider clarifies that there are currently no favoritesalthough the three directors he named are among the main contenders.

The Kang Dynasty will hit theaters on May 1, 2026, while Secret Wars on May 7, 2027.