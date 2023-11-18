The MCU has already officially kicked off Young Avengers, but who originally founded the team (Spoiler Alert)

If you are one of those who have already seen The Marvels, we discover at the end of the film in the first post-credits scene of the film how Kamala Khan / Ms. Marvel imitating Samuel L. Jackson’s speech to Iron Man in his first film, invites you to Kate Bishop (the new Hawkeye) to join her and form a group of young Avengers to fight crime, making a reference to Ant-man’s daughter (Cassie Lang) as the team’s next recruit.

Since this group will be heavily inspired by the Young Avengers, fans are already wondering who will be part of it (although many of them have already been introduced or are about to be introduced).

MCU fan theories are based on the original material of the comics, so viewers are already looking to them for a source to find out who is part of the team.

In the comics, the Young Avengers debuted in 2005. All of the original members of this team appeared as superheroes for the first time in Young Avengers (Vol. 1). However, members like Billy, Tommy, and Cassie have appeared before in other comics as family members of other superheroes. Although the Young Avengers have had two different rosters, the seven original members of the team (Iron Lad, Patriot, Hulkling, Wiccan, Hawkeye, and Stature) remain the most famous. We will start with the original members who have already been introduced in the MCU in order of appearance.

Height

Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania – Estatura

When Cassandra “Cassie” Lang first debuted in the comics in Marvel Premiere #47 in 1979, she was just a regular girl and the daughter of Scott Lang, aka Ant-Man. In fact, she had serious heart problems that worried Lang greatly, which pushed him to become Ant-Man. It wasn’t until May 2006 that Cassie first appeared as Height. As a superhero, she can also change her own size, but unlike her father, she does not need a special suit to do so, because her constant contact with the Pym Particles caused her body to mutate. . In fact, Cassie’s powers are often tied to her emotions, especially in the early issues of Young Avengers.

Due to her father’s death, Cassie Lang’s relationship with her mother and stepfather was terrible, so she had planned to leave alone. Before joining the Young Avengers, Cassie hoped to find the Runaways and become a member of their team. However, she and Hawkeye (Kate Bishop) found Wiccan, Hulkling, Iron Lad, and Patriot first.

Currently, Cassie does not use the alias Stature, but rather Stinger. Under this nickname, she combines the abilities of Ant-man and the Wasp. She uses a technologically advanced helmet to control different types of insects like the two versions of Ant-Man, she has wings and can shoot bioelectric rays like Wasp. Cassie can still change size at will like all of them, making her a valuable asset in all types of missions.

In the MCU, Cassie was introduced in the first Ant-man movie in 2015, although it was not until Ant-man and the Wasp: Quantumania that we have not seen her in her superhero costume.

Wiccan

Billy “Wiccan” Kaplan, originally known by the codename Asgardian, is one of Marvel’s most powerful magic users, like his mother, Wanda Maximoff. Although two human doctors raised Billy in a normal house, he discovered his own magical powers while trying to fend off some bullies. This put him on the path to becoming one of the Young Avengers and discovering that he is the reincarnated son of the Scarlet Witch. He also learned that his reincarnated brother was Tommy Shepherd, a powerful speedster who also joined the Young Avengers at the end of the first volume.

In fact, it is strongly implied that Wiccan’s powers are directly related to the Scarlet Witch, since like her, Wiccan can use all manner of spells, in addition to pure magic, to manipulate reality at will. However, Wiccan goes one step further. During Young Avengers (Vol. 2), it was revealed that Wiccan is destined to become the Demiurge, a powerful being who can rewrite reality and even the multiverse. During this stage he achieves god status for a time, but shortly after returns to his human form. Wiccan is easily the most powerful Young Avenger.

In the MCU, we met Billy in the series Wandavision, when in a moment of madness Wanda Maximoff kidnaps the small town of Westview and creates a family with her powers. We are expected to see the character in the upcoming Agatha: Darkhold Diaries.

Patriot

Eli Bradley, aka Patriot, is the grandson of Isaiah Bradley, aka Captain America, and nephew of Josiah X. However, he has no powers. In fact, when Iron Lad (who we introduce you to later) arrived at his house, he was looking for Josiah, but Eli made him believe that he had superpowers. For a time, Eli relied on mutant growth hormone to give him superhuman abilities. Finally, his teammates discovered the truth and Patriota left the team for a while.

Patriota’s lie goes against everything his grandfather taught him, but he had good intentions. He never intended to become a superhero for glory. Instead, he just wanted to help others just like other members of his family had done. Unfortunately, without special abilities, Patriot was mostly a liability, so he left. In fact, Eli gained powers later, after his grandfather gave him a blood transfusion. Now empowered, Patriot returned to the Young Avengers, only to retire after the events of The Children’s Crusade. His goodbye remains one of the most emotional moments in Young Avengers history.

In the UCM we met Eli in the Falcon and the Winter Soldier series, and his return is expected in Captain America: Brave New World.

Hawkeye / Kate Bishop

Hailee Steinfeld as Marvel’s Kate Bishop

Shortly before joining the Young Avengers, Kate Bishop was the victim of a random attack in Central Park. This horrific experience pushed her to master combat, which later led to her career as a superhero. Kate, the eldest daughter of a wealthy Manhattan family, already had experience in archery and fencing. After her attack, she also learned martial arts, weaponry and boxing. Considering this, she is a formidable adversary.

Kate Bishop’s personality is a big part of her charm. She’s tough, smart, and sarcastic: three great qualities in a vigilante. Although she does not have superpowers, she makes up for it with her mastery of various fighting styles, her mastery of different weapons, and her incredible aim. Kate is undoubtedly the most popular member of the Young Avengers. She has become particularly beloved thanks to her stint on Matt Fraction and David Aja’s Hawkeye in 2012 and the MCU series Hawkeye. Kate is also the only Young Avenger with her own comic series, Hawkeye: Kate Bishop, by Marieke Nijkamp and Enid Balám.

Iron Lad

In reality, although we have left Iron Land as one of the last Young Avengers on this list because it has not yet been presented in the MCU, we have already come across it, or at least with some of its variants, since Nathaniel Richards, and The original leader of the Young Avengers is one of the many versions of Kang the Conqueror in the Marvel universe.

His villainous self visited him from the past to proudly show him his life of evil, but Iron Lad didn’t like it. So he took Kang’s time travel technology and went to the past to save himself from his own fate. Since the Avengers disbanded, he created his own team using Vision’s fail-safe plan for a new generation of heroes.

Iron Lad is a very interesting character because he goes against his own destiny even though he will achieve unlimited power in the future. While most versions of Kang choose evil, Nate creates a team of superheroes to defeat himself in the future if necessary. Unfortunately for him, it soon becomes obvious that he must return to his place in time and become Kang, otherwise the timeline will destabilize. Before doing this, Nate leaves his armor behind. Since the technology works with Vision’s software, he transforms into Jonas, a new version of Vision who joins the Young Avengers at the end of the series. This makes Iron Lad a true hero, even after he leaves.

Hulkling

More casual fans may think that Hulkling has some relationship with the Hulk, but this is not the case. Although Teddy modeled his superhero persona after the Green Giant, he is not a gamma being. In fact, Teddy isn’t even human as he is a Kree/Skrull hybrid, son of the original Captain Marvel, who is Kree, and the Skrull princess Anelle. Considering this, Hulking is a shapeshifter with superhuman strength and speed, and boasts a strong healing factor.

Hulkling is the embodiment of the alliance between Kree and Skrull. After decades of war between these two species, he leads the Skree/Krull alliance, beginning in Al Ewing and Dan Slott’s Empire. He is also an important character in Marvel due to his relationship with Wiccan. The two are one of the most notable LGBTQ+ couples in comics. If the MCU introduces Hulkling, it wouldn’t be difficult to maintain his complex backstory. Both Kree and Skrull since both alien species are already in this cinematic universe.

And so far the review of who are the original members of Young Avengers, in the UCM we have also been able to meet Ms Marvel, Tommy (son of Wanda Maximoff), Kid Loki (the variant of the god of deception from the Loki series) and América Chavez (these last three have also been part of the team at one time or another); and as expected after watching the post-credits scene of The Marvels, everything indicates that Kamala will lead the team, perhaps with the mentoring of Carol Danvers.

Who is your favorite young avenger? You can see all the UCM productions on Disney +, subscribe here if you haven’t already.