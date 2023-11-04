loading…

A man carries a victim of an Israeli air strike outside Al-Shifa Hospital in the Gaza Strip, Friday (3/11/2023). Photo/AP

GAZA TRACK – The United States (US) has drawn up a post-war plan for Gaza. Sputnik spoke with Israeli experts to discuss how Washington’s initiative could be implemented.

US lawmakers recently confirmed to mainstream media that multinational forces, including one under the UN umbrella, are being discussed to maintain peace in Gaza if Hamas can be defeated.

“There are ongoing discussions regarding the possible composition of international forces,” Senator Chris Van Hollen (Democrat) told American journalists.

Previously, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken suggested that a “revitalized” Palestinian Authority (PA) could be used to rule the Gaza Strip after Hamas was ousted.

Blinken noted, “Otherwise, there are other interim arrangements that may involve a number of other countries in the region. This may involve international bodies that will help provide security and governance.”

“Politics and strategy are a matter of priorities and alternatives,” Professor Meir Litvak, a leading Israeli Hamas expert and principal researcher at the Dayan Center for Middle East Studies at Tel Aviv University, told Sputnik.

He explained, “If we don’t want Hamas, we have to think about other alternatives. Neither Israel nor Egypt wants to control Gaza. The chaos could lead to the emergence of more radical organizations, making the Palestinian Authority seem to be the only viable alternative. This is the legitimate Palestinian government; they have ruled Gaza in the past. It’s not ideal, but it’s what we have.”

Litvak added, “Restoring the Palestinian Authority would be the best solution and constitute movement in the West Bank towards the creation of a Palestinian state alongside Israel.”

In fact, the Palestinian Authority taking control in Gaza would be in line with the 1993 Oslo Accords signed on September 13, 1993 by then-Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin and Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) negotiator Mahmoud Abbas.