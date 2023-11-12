loading…

WHO Chairman Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (center) speaks at a UN Security Council meeting in New York, November 10, 2023. Photo/Global Look Press/Xinhua/Xie E

NEW YORK – Israel’s ongoing military campaign in Gaza has destroyed the health care system in the Palestinian enclave and caused huge losses among the civilian population, including children.

Chairman of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus confirmed this to the UN Security Council on Friday (10/11/2023).

Since the start of the Israeli operation on October 7, WHO has verified more than 250 attacks on healthcare systems in Gaza and the West Bank, including medical facilities, ambulances and patients, according to Ghebreyesus.

He added that the medical system in Gaza was “on its knees.” A total of 25 attacks on healthcare targets in Israel were reported in the same period.

The situation in the Palestinian enclave is “impossible to describe,” according to the WHO chief, adding some 1.5 million people had to flee their homes.

He explained that tens of thousands of people had to seek shelter in hospitals and schools, which were certainly overcrowded.

“People are looking for shelter wherever they can find it,” Ghebreyesus said.

He explained, “Nowhere and no one is safe in Gaza. Israeli bombings and airstrikes, as well as ongoing ground operations, have resulted in more than 10,800 deaths in Gaza.”

“Most of those who were killed were women and children,” he said.

The WHO chief also presented shocking statistics, “On average, one child is killed every ten minutes in Gaza.”

Washington, Israel’s main ally, acknowledged on Friday that the Zionist regime’s actions had resulted in heavy casualties in Gaza.

(she)