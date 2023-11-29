loading…

Yahya Sinwar is the leader of Hamas in Gaza. Photo/REUTERS

GAZA – The figure of Yahya Sinwar is now starting to be discussed after appearing and giving a speech in Gaza. This man with snow-white hair and black eyebrows apparently became one of the people most wanted by the Israeli colonial regime.

It should be noted that Sinwar is the leader of Hamas’ political wing in Gaza. You could say that this person was an important person in everything that happened to Hamas in Gaza City during the war.

Being an important person in Hamas, Sinwar is certainly not a random person. In his speech, it appeared that he was a firm leader in efforts to liberate Palestine from the grip of the Israeli occupation.

Get to know the figure of Yahya Sinwar

Yahya Sinwar is a Palestinian politician who became the leader of the political wing of Hamas, the Sunni Islamic organization that controls the Gaza Strip. He was elected as the leader of Hamas in Gaza in February 2017, replacing Ismail Haniyeh.

Reporting from the Counter Extremism page, Sinwar was born in 1962 in the Khan Yunis refugee camp, when the Gaza Strip was under Egyptian rule.

His family was expelled or fled from Al-Majdal Asqalan (Ashkelon) during the 1948 Arab-Israeli War, and sought refuge in the Gaza Strip.

Sinwar was first arrested in 1982 for subversive activities and he spent several months in Far’a prison where he met other Palestinian activists, including Salah Shehade, and devoted himself to the Palestinian cause.

After that, he was arrested again in 1985, after his release he together with Rawhi Mushtaha founded Munazzamat al Jihad w’al-Dawa (Majd), an organization that worked, among other things, to identify Israeli collaborators among the Palestinian population, which in 1987 become a Hamas “policeman.”

In his history, Sinwar was also involved in the kidnapping and murder of two Israeli soldiers and four Palestinians who he considered collaborators in 1989.

At the time, he was sentenced to four life sentences by Israel, where he served 22 years until he was released along with 1,026 others in a prisoner exchange in 2011 in exchange for a kidnapped Israeli soldier.