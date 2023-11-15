Suara.com – The Indonesian national team is preparing to enter the second round of qualifying for the 2026 World Cup in the Asian zone with a tough challenge facing the Iraqi national team. One of the players who is in the spotlight of the Iraqi media, especially in the Iraq Football Podcast, is Pratama Arhan, the player with jersey number 12.

Iraqi media strongly indicated that Arhan’s lethal strength lay in his ability to throw alarmingly long distances.

The Indonesian National Team’s first match in the second round of qualifying for the 2026 World Cup will take place at the Basra International Stadium, Basra, on Thursday (16/11/2023) evening WIB.

In this match, the Indonesian National Team will feel pressure from the entire stadium, considering that the Iraqi National Team will receive direct support from 65 thousand loyal supporters.

A number of Iraqi media, including the Iraq Football Podcast, have carried out a thorough analysis regarding the strength of the Indonesian national team.

Their main focus was on Primary Arhan, who was identified as a serious threat.

Through the Twitter account @IraqFootballPod, the Iraqi media highlighted Arhan’s throw-in abilities, which they compared to Stoke City legend Rory Delap, who is known for his deadly throw-ins.

“Our tab mentions for the last 24 hours: ‘Be careful of Indonesian national team player number 12’,” said a sharp warning from Iraqi media.

Even though Arhan showed declining performance in the last match against Brunei Darussalam, hopes are still high among Indonesian national team supporters to see the revival of Tokyo Verdy’s defender, especially in facing the tough challenge against the Iraqi national team.