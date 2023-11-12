On Saturday the Vatican released a note announcing that it had removed the bishop of Tyler (Texas) Joseph Strickland from his position, without specifying the reasons. Within the most conservative branch of the US Catholic Church, Strickland is one of the figures who over the years have been most critical of Pope Francis’ reformative approach and his openness on issues such as divorce, abortion, homosexual marriages and the reduction of Latin masses. Over the years he had also built up a certain following with his own radio program and an account on X (Twitter) with more than 160 thousand followers.

For many Catholics and supporters of the Pope’s line, Strickland’s open criticism and aggressive tone had become unacceptable, to the point of being seen as an “embarrassment” for the Church. The Vatican’s decision is however considered quite unexpected given that in the past Pope Francis had generally been tolerant towards members of the Church who were critical of him.

The Vatican launched an investigation into Strickland in June, again without the reasons or terms being disclosed. At the end of the investigation, Cardinal Daniel DiNardo of the archdiocese of Galveston-Houston (also in Texas) said that the investigators had concluded that it was not “feasible” for the bishop of Tyler to remain in his post, but that Strickland had refused to resign as often happens in these situations.

Relations between Strickland and the Vatican have become even more tense since October 31, when the bishop spoke at the two-day Roma Life Forum conference reading what he described as a letter from an anonymous person in which Pope Francis was called a “usurper and was said to have “endangered souls.” In an interview on Saturday, Strickland, who is 65, said he does not deny any of the accusations leveled against him by the Vatican, including that he continued to hold the Latin Mass despite the Pope’s instructions to limit it to exceptional situations .

The Rev. Timothy Kelly, of a church in the Diocese of Tyler, told the New York Times that over the past six or seven years Strickland had become close to a group of right-wing clergymen within whom he had assumed a strong role. leadership. Some members of this group gathered on Saturday to demonstrate against the removal of Strickland by the Vatican: the far-right Catholic organization Lepanto Institute defined the Pope as a “Soviet dictator” and an association that defends the rights of priests suspended by their positions spoke of Strickland as a “white martyr”, that is, a martyr who “lost everything except his life”.

Due to Strickland’s visibility, his removal from office is likely to start a major debate within the US Catholic Church, where the more conservative current far from Pope Francis is very powerful. In August, at the World Youth Day held in Lisbon, the Pope expressed concern about this current, calling it “reactionary”.