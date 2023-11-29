In Mexico, 8 out of every 10 citizens live in citieswhich demonstrates the importance of this demarcation in the economic, political and social activity of the country, which is why the Mexican Institute for Competitiveness (IMCO) carries out the Urban Competitiveness Index (ICU) every year to know the performance and challenges presented by each metropolis.

This is how, based on 69 indicators grouped into 10 subindexes, the index evaluates 66 cities, where more than 62% of Mexicans live.. In this edition of the ICU, cities improved on average in the Law and Use of International Relations subindex, while in the rest of the subindices the behavior was more stable.

The IMCO points out that the “methodology recognizes the complexity of different urban areasso the results are presented by population size and are classified into six levels of competitiveness: very high, high, medium high, medium low, low and very low.”

Urban competitiveness index 2023

General results

Cities with more than a million inhabitants

Monterrey

Saltillo

Queretaro

Guadalajara

Mexico’s valley

Chihuahua

Merida

Aguascalientes

Mexicali

Juárez

Cities of 250 to 500 thousand inhabitants

Los Cabos

Vallarta Port

Peace

The Mochis

Nuevo Laredo

Victoria City

Monclova-Frontera

Carmen City

Nogales

Chetumal

In summary:

Monterrey is the most competitive city among the largest cities; Saltillo, Querétaro and Guadalajara follow.

Durango and Mazatlán are in the first places among medium-sized cities.

Los Cabos and Puerto Vallarta remain the most competitive cities among relatively smaller cities.

Although the incidence of crime increased, Mexican cities improved their perception of safety and high-impact crimes, such as homicides and vehicle thefts, decreased.

With information from IMCO

* * * Stay up to date with the news, join our WhatsApp channel * * *

OA

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions