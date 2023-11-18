loading…

Mohammed Dahlan is said to be a strong candidate to replace Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – Mohammed Dahlan, who was the Palestinian Authority’s security chief for Gaza until they lost control of the strip to Hamas and has been proposed as the future leader of the post-war government in Gaza. Apart from that, he is also said to be a strong candidate to replace Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas.

“It is clear that rejuvenation of the Palestinian leadership is urgently needed, but bringing it back to life is extremely difficult,” said Joost R. Hiltermann, Director of the Middle East and North Africa Program at the International Crisis Group. He said Arab countries could veto any candidate they did not like and Hamas – which has described itself as Palestinian freedom fighters – would likely win any election.

Here are 7 facts about Mohammed Dahlan, the Palestinian Authority’s candidate for leader of Gaza and candidate to replace Mahmoud Abbas.

1. Now living in the Arab Emirates



Photo/Reuters

Gaza’s former strongman, Mohammed Dahlan, has now spent more than a decade in exile in the UAE, but rather than disappear from the spotlight, he has amassed new powers as a businessman and adviser to President Mohamed bin Zayed al-Nahyan.

In exile in the United Arab Emirates, Dahlan transformed himself into a successful businessman, building an impressive network of international friends among high-ranking officials. He has found a role as a protégé of the ruler of Abu Dhabi, whom he has known since 1993, and presents Dahlan in public as his “brother”.

While in the UAE, Dahlan also developed ties with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi because of a common enemy: the Muslim Brotherhood, an Islamic group of which Hamas is a branch and a Palestinian branch.

“The UAE turned Dahlan into their sub-contractor in the war against the Muslim Brotherhood,” an anonymous source told Palestinian journalists for Le Monde in 2017. “Of all the second-generation Palestinian leaders, (Dahlan) is the one who has had the most contacts on the ground.” -high places in the region. He has built a far-reaching network.”

The French newspaper revealed in its article that the Palestinian politician had been the holder of a Serbian passport given by Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic for Dahlan’s “good services” after the UAE secured a lucrative contract in the Balkan country.

Le Monde stated that Dahlan may also have played a role in a possible UAE transfer of weapons obtained in the Balkans to military leader Khalifa Haftar, whose forces dominate eastern Libya.

2. Supported by Israel and the US



Photo/Reuters

Despite his long absence from the Palestinian Territories, Dahlan is still considered a potential leader in Gaza – if Hamas is ousted from power.

“Mohammed Dahlan comes from Gaza and was one of the heroes of the first intifada (the Palestinian uprising aimed at ending the Israeli occupation of Gaza and the West Bank from 1987 to 1993),” said FRANCE 24 correspondent in Israel, Stéphane Amar.