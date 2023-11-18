The surprises, in pairs. On Friday night, OpenAI surprised the entire technology industry by announcing the sudden and unexpected dismissal of Sam Altman, until now its executive director, but above all the most visible face of the company and perhaps of the development of AI in general. The decision was made due to what OpenAI itself has described as a loss of “confidence” in Altman’s abilities to continue leading the company behind ChatGPT.

Those responsible took advantage of the same announcement to go one step further and announce who will be Altman’s temporary replacement: on an interim basis, his work will be assumed by the until now technology director of OpenAI, Mira Murati.

The big question now, of course, is: Who is Murati?

What did OpenAI say? We told you yesterday, just after the company made its decision public: the OpenAI board of directors has withdrawn its confidence in Altman, who is leaving his position as executive director and the company’s governing body. His responsibilities have been assumed on an interim basis but with immediate effect by Mira Murati, the until now chief technology officer (CTO). From there, OpenAI’s statement is dedicated to explaining why Murati is the best option to take over from Altman, at least temporarily.

“A member of the leadership team for five years, she has played a fundamental role in the evolution of OpenAI into a global leader in AI,” emphasizes the organization, insisting that, given her experience and “commitment”, the new CEO interim is “exceptionally qualified” for the position. Her job from now on will be to lead a “smooth transition” while the company’s board searches for a new permanent CEO to replace Altman.

Visible face of OpenAI. His presentation so far has not been nearly as resounding as Altman’s, but Murati has also been one of the visible faces of the creator of ChatGPT. After all, he has been at OpenAI since 2018, he already served as CTO and has had no problem talking to the press about both the company and the advancement of AI itself. A year ago he visited ‘The Daily Show’, at the beginning of 2023 we could read a conversation he had with Fast Company and just a few weeks later another interview was published, on that occasion with TIME. In July he shared his reflections with Wired and in October with Fortune.

A demanding job. OpenAI emphasizes that the new interim CEO has well assimilated the organization’s values, understands its operations and business, and has already led research, product, and security efforts. The task ahead of her will be demanding to say the least. Altman is not the only change in the organization chart. OpenAI announced yesterday that Greg Brockman He would abandon the presidency of the board, although he would retain his position within the company. Shortly after, however, the manager published a succinct but clear farewell message on his personal X profile: “Based on today’s news, I am resigning.”

The scenario is also very marked by the fierce competition in the development of AI. While OpenAI has secured multimillion-dollar backing from Microsoft, its competitors have not stood idly by. Just a few weeks ago, Google’s billion-dollar support for Anthropic, ChatGPT’s rival, which has also managed to bring Amazon into its project, was confirmed. And November started with the official presentation of Grok, the AI ​​from Elon Musk’s company.

Experience beyond OpenAI. Mira Murati was born in Albania – from there she would later move to Canada -, she is around 35 years old and has been at OpenAI since 2018, but she has a vast resume behind her: she speaks English, Italian and Albanian and her career has taken her through some outstanding companies and touch different areas of the sector. “My background is in engineering and I have worked in aerospace, automotive, virtual reality and augmented reality,” she recalled to Wired.

His resume begins with a mechanical engineering degree from Dartmouth College, continues with an experience as an intern at Goldman Sachs and is then completed with his time at the French group Zodiac Aerospace, Tesla and Leap Motion. In 2018 he arrived at OpenAI, assuming positions of responsibility in the field of applied AI and partnerships. Last year she rose one more step in her dazzling career and became the firm’s chief technology officer (CTO).

Accustomed to direction. His professional career is interesting both because of the companies he has worked in and the roles he played in them. At Tesla he spent three years as senior product manager of the Model X, a crucial period during which Musk’s company launched the first versions of its Autopilot driving assistance software. At Leap Motion, an American startup dedicated to the manufacture of motion sensors for tracking hands and fingers, she also served as vice president of product and engineering.

At OpenAI his role has also been crucial for the development of the popular ChatGPT, DALL-E and the Codex code generation system. “Both in my time at Tesla and at a virtual reality company I was dedicated to the applications of artificial intelligence in the world. I quickly believed that AI would be the most important technology we would build and I wanted to be at the center of it,” he said. in July to Wired. In 2018 he was already working on OpenAI’s supercomputing strategy and was responsible for managing several research teams.

Your image of the company… and the sector. At the moment Murati still has not been pronounced in X about his appointment, but over the past few months he has not been shy about sharing his vision of OpenAI and AI. “I feel like almost every year there is some paradigm shift in which we have to reconsider how we do things,” he acknowledged in the summer. “The most obvious thing now is the need for continuous adaptation to society, helping to bring this technology to the world.” responsibly and helping society adapt to change.

“It’s going to change entire industries, people have compared it to electricity or the printing press,” he elaborated on GTP-4. “That’s why it’s important to start integrating it into every layer of society and think about things like copyright laws, privacy, governance and regulation”. In February, speaking to TIME about whether it was still too early for politicians and regulators to get involved, he went even a step further: “It’s not too early. It’s very important that we all start getting involved, given the impact these technologies will have.” “.

