It was 1986 when the nomination of Antonin Scalia as Supreme Court justice was ratified by the Senate with ninety-eight votes out of one hundred. President of the United States at the time was Ronald Reagan, a Republican, re-elected in ’84 with what Anglo-Saxon political science defines as an “landslide”: forty-nine states out of fifty were in favour, except Minnesota, homeland of the democratic challenger Mondale.

One of the typical characteristics of American democracy was, therefore, cohesion in decisive moments, in the name of the principles of the “American way of life”.

The fracture

After September 11th, all this no longer exists. There is no other way to explain what happened recently in the House of Representatives, where the Republicans enjoy a nine-vote majority and have consummated their internal feud in recent weeks. After having removed (which has never happened before in the history of the United States) his predecessor Kevin McCarthy, considered by the Trumpian wing of the GOP to be excessively collaborative towards the Biden administration, Mike Johnson, a little-known congressman from Louisiana, was finally elected. lawyer by profession, chosen for the support offered to the New York tycoon in the attempt to overturn the outcome of the 2020 Presidential elections. Not only that: we are also an evangelical Christian, a science denier, a sworn enemy of civil rights, starting with abortion, from the teaching of sexual education in schools and from homosexual marriages, and a devotee of the minimal state. In short, he is a perfect exponent of the “Maga”, the extremist sect that transformed his inspirer’s “Make America Great Again” from an electoral slogan to the founding ideology of its actions.

Three parties

Once upon a time it was the Democrats who made the mistake of dividing themselves in the most delicate phases. Just think of 1968, when Wallace, the former segregationist governor of Alabama, ran as an independent, in contrast to his arch-enemy Robert Kennedy, and did not withdraw his candidacy even after the latter’s killing and the choice of the Democrats to focus on Humphrey, thus facilitating Nixon’s run. Without forgetting 2000, when Ralph Nader made life difficult for Al Gore, effectively facilitating Bush junior’s controversial victory. Sometimes, these dynamics also occurred in the Republican house. Without going too far back in time, remember for example the solitary run of the populist billionaire Ross Perot, who in ’92 put a spoke in the wheels of Bush senior in the race for re-election, favoring the rise of Clinton. This time, however, the “Maga” seems to have eaten up the GOP, whose moderate side, to tell the truth increasingly small, is unable to stem in any way the desire for revenge of a character who, up to fifteen years ago, he should have retired from political life without the possibility of appeal.

But no

But no. “The Donald”, although submerged by trials and abandoned even by loyalists such as the former chief of staff Mark Meadows and lawyers Jenna Ellis and Sidney Powell, managed to impose a Speaker of the House functional to his ambitions. Unlike McCarthy, considered a “collaborationist” and therefore unreliable a year before the vote, Johnson is ready to do anything to favor his own political party, including, apparently, dragging the country into the nightmare of the “shutdown” (the paralysis of administrative activities) which could be triggered if the budget is not approved by November 17th. Not to mention that the allocation of one hundred and five billion requested by Biden to support Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan also depends on his decisions, taking into account that Johnson is openly against continuing to supply new weapons to Kiev.

If all this is possible, it means that the hegemonic nation is in the grip of an unprecedented identity crisis, so profound that it no longer allows it to effectively exercise its role in the world. And although the current occupant of the White House calls together historic allies against the enemies of democracy, his mobilization lacks a serious analysis of the epochal defeat of the Western model.

Clash of civilizations

As we have already explained in other circumstances, between Huntington and Fukuyama the former was right. The point is that today we are witnessing two clashes of civilizations: one within individual states and the other, further exacerbated by the tragedy we are witnessing in the Gaza Strip, between the West and all the South of the world in revolt.

Starting from the internal conflict within the United States, before the election of Johnson, who was sufficiently colorless to constitute an element of mediation between the two factions of the GOP, the extremists Steve Scalise and Jim Jordan and the moderate Tom Emmer had been rejected. Which shows that the objective of the “Maga” is not to unite the country and make the institutions work as best as possible but, on the contrary, to have the most divisive character possible at the helm of the Chamber, in order to exacerbate the conflict with the Democrats in sight of the final reckoning. And how did the Democrats respond, for their part? Instead of getting McCarthy elected, providing him with the votes that the Trumpians denied him, they chose a sort of Aventine, in the hope of sharpening the divisions on the Republican side. It’s a shame that, in doing so, they gave up the possibility of having a civil opponent as Speaker to find themselves a standard-bearer of the nouvelle vague of the global right. It is the denial of politics, but it goes perfectly with the crusading tones of the opposing front, whose objective is the “draining of the political swamp” and the elimination of the “deep state”, considered an enemy. Rural America vs. Washington Bureaucracy: A Populist Classic. It goes hand in hand with the revolt of the last people on Earth, tired of our imperialism, our armored borders and our way of life, from which they feel excluded and, consequently, humiliated.

Caoslandia

The symbol of what the best geopolitical analysts call “Chaosland” is the meeting that was recently held in Beirut between the leader of Hezbollah, Hassan Nasrallah, the deputy head of Hamas, Saleh al-Arouri, and the head of Jihad Islamic, Ziad al-Nakhala. If it’s not a declaration of war against us, we’re close. Having reached the point where we are, we have two ways to respond. The first is to stop making mistakes similar to those of post-September 11 America, now considered fatal by Biden himself. The other, of the opposite nature, is to unleash a planetary retaliation, which is the quintessence of Trumpism, with the clear aim of giving rise to the final clash with the Islamic galaxy and the Brics archipelago. If this were to happen, we would have to give up the word peace for a long time.