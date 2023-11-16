Sony has just given us a new trailer of what is to come in the Spider-Man universe and no, it does not have the Spiderman as protagonist. Instead we find Madame Web, a comic book heroine who until now was not well known to the general public. We tell you where she comes from and what the movie in which she will be the star is about.

Who is Madame Web?

True lovers of everything that has to do with Spider-Man will surely know her, but those who are only aware of the superhero’s adventures from his movies will have no idea who Madame Web is.

This character first appeared in issue 210 of The Amazing Spider-Manpublished in November 1980, and was created by writer Denny O’Neil with artist John Romita, Jr.

Image via Spider-Man Fandom Wiki

We have seen Cassandra Webb in the role as an old woman with a neuromuscular disease who is connected to a life support system that looked like a spider web and that was designed by her husband – although in House of M we did get to meet her in her younger version. She is a mutant with telepathic and clairvoyant abilities who helps Spider-Man in one of his missions.

She has always occupied a secondary place in these stories, however, that has not stopped Sony from focusing on her to give her a twist and present her as the protagonist of their next film.

Madame Web: trailer for the new Sony movie

It’s only been a few hours since the new movie by Marvel within the arachnid universe in collaboration with Sony. In it we see a young Madame Web (played by Dakota Johnson), who, after an accident during her work, realizes that she is capable of seeing the future.

Soon he will meet Ezekiel Simms, the great villain of the film, and with three new Spider-Woman who will help her in her fight: Julia Carpenter (played by Sydney Sweeney), Mattie Franklin (with Celeste O’conor giving her life) and Anya Corazon (Isabela Moner).

This is what the synopsis official:

Meanwhile in another universe… With a twist on the classic genre, Madame Web tells the exceptional origin story of one of Marvel’s most enigmatic heroines. A suspense thriller starring Dakota Johnson as Cassandra Webb, a paramedic in Manhattan who may have clairvoyant abilities. Forced to confront events that have been revealed from her past, she forms a relationship with three young women destined to have a powerful future… if they can survive a deadly present.

The best of all is that the film is not going to take much asking: Sony and Marvel have announced that the film will arrive exclusively in theaters in February, specifically the day 14so we only have to wait about 3 months to go see it on the big screen – given the major delays that have occurred in 2023, it seems like a short time to us.

We leave you with the trailer below: