Who is Luigi Corradi, the manager who made Minister Lollobrigida get off the train

The story has been known and has been making headlines for days. A delayed train, a minister on board and the unscheduled stop at Ciampino, to make him speed in a blue car towards his appointment in Caivano and then return to Rome, in time for a live TV interview.

What is not known is “who” and “why” would have granted the extraordinary stop. Those well informed in Piazza della Croce Rossa have no doubts. There are whispers in the corridors, winks, and a single name is rumored. It is that of Luigi Corradi, CEO of Trenitalia, long-time manager in the Railways, appointed CEO for the first time by the 5-star government and today progressively approaching Fratelli d’Italia, to try to emerge in the round of appointments next spring a post as managing director of the Railways.

For this reason he would have independently made the decision to bring the minister down. A decision made in full compliance with the rules but also exercising a margin of decision-making autonomy.

We read the result in the newspapers, a clumsy decision, disastrous communication, a chaos that risks tarnishing the minister’s image, to put it mildly. In short, a boomerang that could turn against Corradi and his race for the highest seat in the railway group.

