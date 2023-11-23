loading…

Geert Wilders became the strongest Dutch PM candidate after his party won the parliamentary elections. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – Geert Wilders, the Dutch populist whose anti-Islam comments led to death threats, could become the next leader of the Netherlands following the defeat of his Freedom Party (PVV).

After 25 years in Dutch politics without holding office, Wilders is set to lead coalition government talks and has a good chance of becoming prime minister.

An exit poll on Wednesday evening showed the PVV clearly in the lead, 10 seats ahead of its closest rival, the Labor/Left Green combination led by Frans Timmermans.

“We must find a way to meet the expectations of our voters, to restore the Netherlands as number one”, Wilders said in his first response, adding that “the Netherlands will be returned to the Netherlands, the tsunami of asylum and migration will be limited.”

Who really is Geert Wilders? Here are 5 facts about Geert Wilders, who is known as an anti-Islam and anti-European Union politician.

1. Was Imprisoned for Discriminating Against Moroccan Citizens



Photo/Reuters

Wilders was convicted of discriminating against Moroccans after leading a chant at a campaign rally in 2014, when he asked the crowd whether they wanted more or fewer Moroccans. After his supporters chanted “Less!” he replied: “We’ll take care of it.”

Wilders said in 2021, when the Supreme Court upheld his conviction, that he was the victim of a “witch hunt” and a broken legal system.

2. Often Expresses Anti-EU Sentiments



Photo/Reuters