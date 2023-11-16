The first trailer for Madame Web has introduced Ezekiel Sims as a villain. But who really is this Marvel character and how does he connect with Spider-Man?

Time to review who is Ezekiel Sims, the villain of Madame Web. This character from the Marvel Universe is a secondary entity in the stories of Spider-Man and Silk, one of the spider totems of the Peter Parker mythology. He made his debut in issue #30 of The Amazing Spider-Man vol. 2, from the masterminds of J. Michael Straczynski and John Romita Jr.

His presence has expanded beyond the vignettes. In fact, he came to life in the animated film Spider-Man: Crossing the Multiverse (2023), in which Mike Rianda voiced the character. On the other hand, Tahar Rahim characterizes Ezekiel Sims in the movie Madame Webwhich will be released on February 16, 2024 in the cinema and for which we saw its first official trailer yesterday.

Taking into account that Ezekiel Sims in Madame Web It is going to be one of the most powerful and interesting narrative elements of the film, it is worth knowing who he is, where he comes from, what abilities he possesses and what his story is. And that is what I am going to explain to you below.

What are the superpowers of Ezekiel Sims, the villain of Madame Web

Ezekiel, despite his advanced age, boasts a range of superhuman attributes that closely resemble those of Spider-Man. He has strength, speed, agility, physical endurance and recovery capacity. And all of those attributes are elevated to levels that defy logic. The most curious thing is that, despite his age, these gifts have not diminished over time.

He villain of Madame Web He also has the ability to adhere to surfaces and move across them like Spider-Man. In addition, he has a kind of ESP, an early warning system similar to the spider sense, but less developed than Peter Parker’s. Due to his nearly identical powers, both he and Spider-Man are immune to each other’s spider sense.

Beyond his superpowers, Ezekiel Sims is a man of immense wealth and talent in business. He runs a company with international connections and is a skilled hand-to-hand combatant, although he lacks formal training.

His wrestling style allows him to take full advantage of his powers. However, unlike Spider-Man’s web-slinger, It does not have any similar device that allows it to swing through New York or any other location. Paradoxically, this has never been brought up in the comics when she has gotten together with Peter Parker.

A brief summary of Ezekiel Sims’ history at Marvel

The Ezekiel Sims story in Marvel It has a very mysterious background. We are facing a successful and wealthy businessman who, in his youth, obtained powers similar to those of Spider-Man. Although he aspired to be a hero, he initially chose to use his abilities to establish a corporation. He argued that he lacked a solid operational base.

However, he soon became overwhelmed by his business responsibilities and neglected the daily use of his superpowers. The arrival of Spider-Man prompted Ezekiel to exhaustively investigate the life of the arachnid vigilante. In fact, he even hired private detectives to obtain information. One of them, Felicia Hardy, known as Black Cat.

At age 50, Ezekiel contacted Spider-Man and explained the nature of animal totems. But What are animal totems in the Marvel Universe? Basically, individuals who gain supernatural abilities through a mystical bond with certain animals. Ezekiel suggested that the spider he bit Peter Parker was not mutated by radiation.

That spider tried to transfer its powers to him before dying from the radiation. This meant that Spider-Man had become a link in the supernatural chain and, as such, he became a target for other beings linked to the totems.

Ezekiel has collaborated with Spider-Man on confrontations against entities like Morlun and Shathra. Some fearsome and powerful enemies that fed on totems. Simply put, the character offered his experience to help the spider superhero face these dangerous threats.

As seen in the Madame Web trailer, during the film he will not only act as an antagonist, but also as narrative axis around which all the female arachnid totems will orbit that we will see, characterized by Sydney Sweeney, Dakota Johnson, Celeste O’Connor and Isabela Merced. Will we get to see Morlun? We have to wait to know it…