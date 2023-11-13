The week of El Hormiguero has begun with one of the best-known faces of the house. Josep Pedrerol has visited Pablo Motos and has remembered with him some of the best moments of his career, in addition to predicting some possible signings for Spanish football.

After the interview and the appearance of Carlos Latre, Trancas and Barrancas have stormed the table to subject the sports journalist and the comedian to their particular Iberian press conference. The ants asked them for maximum sincerity!

“Have you ever exaggerated your anger to make a debate more morbid?” Trancas y Barrancas began by asking. Pedrerol flatly denies that this is true, it is simply his way of reacting and he is often surprised by how much his anger goes viral on social media.

Pedrerol has hesitated a lot when it comes to answering who he believed was the best coach in history: “Between Guardiola and Ancelotti.” Carlos Latre took advantage of the opportunity to joke and corrected him by saying that José Mourinho was the best. Play the video above and discover all the questions and answers from the Iberian press conference!